Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:02 AM
DIU holds 2nd confce on Big Data, IoT, Machine Learning

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

A three-day-long 2nd International Conference on Big Data, IoT, and Machine Learning (BIM 2023) ended at Daffodil International University on Friday.

The event was hosted by the Center for Intelligent Computing in partnership with the Institute of Information Technology (IIT) at Jahangirnagar University and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Daffodil International University, says a press release.  

Professor Dr. Md. Sazzad Hossain, a Member of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh was present at the inaugural ceremony of the conference as the chief guest (virtually) while Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman, Vice Chancellor of Daffodil International University was present as the guest of honor. Professor Dr. Md. Nurul Alam, Honorable Vice Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University was present as the special guest.

The conference was addressed by Prof. Dr. Syed Akhter Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Science and Information Technology, Prof. Dr. M. Shamim Kaiser, Prof. Dr. Sheak Rashed Haider Noori, and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abu Yousuf.  Conference Chair Prof. Dr. Mohammad Shamsul Arefin presided over the conference.

Addressing as the chief guest UGC Member Professor Dr. Md. Sazzad Hossain said, "The future of our world is intricately linked with these technologies, and it's heartening to see the dedication and enthusiasm of the participants. Let us collectively chart a course towards innovation, and progress and create more collaboration with industry."

While addressing Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman, said that BIM 2023 is a testament to the power of collaboration and the pursuit of excellence.

It's a privilege to witness the exchange of ideas and the passion for technological innovation that this conference embodies. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter future.

Vice Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University Professor Dr. Md. Nurul Alam said, "BIM 2023 signifies not only the importance of collaboration among academic institutions but also the drive to stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

As we engage in discussions and share insights, I believe we are shaping a future where knowledge and innovation know no bounds.

The speakers' insight that BIM Conference will drive us toward a brighter technological tomorrow, Stay tuned for this exciting journey of knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaborative learning for shaping the Future.



