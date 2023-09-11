

Prime Bank signs deal with Wander Woman



Wander Woman is a thriving female-centric travel platform in Bangladesh that has been creating opportunities for women to travel internationally and even locally since 2017.



Under this deal, Prime Bank Neera customers will enjoy up to 10 percent discount on guided tours, a 10 percent discount on service charges on trip booking, a 10 percent discount on Wander Woman merchandise, up to 20 percent discount on hotel booking inside Bangladesh via Wander Woman and credit card holders will enjoy up to 36 months 0 percent EMI facility, according to a press release.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank, and Sabira Mehrin Saba, Founder and CEO of Wander Woman, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.



Shaila Abedin, Head of Affluent Segment and Women Banking of Prime Bank, and Maysha Karim, Head of Marketing, Wander Woman, and other high officials of respective organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.



