

BBF honours creative communications of BD



A flagship initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), COMMWARD was presented in collaboration with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.



The award ceremony was attended by more than 700 communication and marketing enthusiasts. The awards were given across 25 categories, in four ranks -Bronze, Silver, Gold & Grand Prix, says a press release.

This year, a staggering number of 1379 nominations were submitted for the award. The campaigns launched and ran during the period of June 01, 2022, to May 31, 2023, were eligible for nomination in COMMWARD 2023.



Among these, only 40% of nominations got shortlisted, and 127 were selected as the ultimate winners after being rigorously judged by 268 jurors split into 14 shortlisting and 11 grand jury panels. 11 jury presidents further scrutinized the winning campaigns to ensure the proper ranks.



The 12th edition of COMMWARD had 05 Grand Prix winners, 19 Gold winners, 39 Silver winners and 64 Bronze winners.



This year, in collaboration with COMMWARD, FCB Bitopi launched 'Reza Ali Independent Spirit Award' in memory of Reza Ali, the Founder of FCB Bitopi and one of the pioneers of advertising in Bangladesh. This accolade celebrates independent, powerful and creative pursuits.



The auspicious Commward 2023 gala also presented a Special Recognition to the veteran Bangladeshi actor, stage director, and theatre producer Ramendu Majumdar with the Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award for his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and transformative contributions to our industry.



Additionally, a special recognition was presented to Adcomm Ltd. for accomplishing a remarkable Golden Jubilee and serving relentlessly with groundbreaking advertising campaigns.



12th COMMWARD was preceded by the 12th edition of Communication Summit, under the theme" Creativity in the Age of Disruption".



