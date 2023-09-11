Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Beans and Aroma Coffees Bashundhara branch opens

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Beans and Aroma Coffees Bashundhara branch opens

Beans and Aroma Coffees Bashundhara branch opens

After making their mark in Uttara and Dhanmondi, Beans and Aroma Coffees recently opened a new branch at the Rahman A.J. Trade Center, Bashundhara, inaugurated

With other well-loved branches in Uttara and Dhanmondi, Beans & Aroma Coffees is central to Dhaka's coffee culture, providing specialty coffees, delicious treats, and a welcoming ambiance, sayus a press release.

Shahadat Hossain, CIP, Managing Director of Fortis Group, was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function.

Also present on the occasion were Dr. Tariqul Islam, the Chairman of Beans and Aroma Coffees Limited; Akhlaq Ahmed Riad, Managing Director of Beans and Aroma Coffees Limited; and Shahid Amin, Director of Fortis Group, among others.

Since 2014, Beans and Aroma Coffees has become immensely popular among customers for its unmatched food quality and taste.

With its world-class coffee beans, the restaurant offers a unique coffee experience that has carved a special place in the hearts of the city's coffee aficionados. The new branch is adorned with a delightful ambiance and a new menu.

The expert staff at the restaurant, with their warm hospitality, hope that the signature coffee blend will invigorate the heart and soul of every guest.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Inflation touches almost double digit again in August
BD, Turkey to enhance bilateral trade
Potato prices rising on artificial shortage: BCSA
Chinese firm to invest $19.5m in Mongla EPZ
PM Hasina visits Nagad’s tech partner Paytm in Delhi
WaterAid, Swiss embassy to address water, waste mgmt in Bangladesh
‘Bangladesh now a risk-free place for Chinese investment’
Mashrafe opens Narail Express Gym


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft