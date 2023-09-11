

Beans and Aroma Coffees Bashundhara branch opens



With other well-loved branches in Uttara and Dhanmondi, Beans & Aroma Coffees is central to Dhaka's coffee culture, providing specialty coffees, delicious treats, and a welcoming ambiance, sayus a press release.



Shahadat Hossain, CIP, Managing Director of Fortis Group, was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function.

Also present on the occasion were Dr. Tariqul Islam, the Chairman of Beans and Aroma Coffees Limited; Akhlaq Ahmed Riad, Managing Director of Beans and Aroma Coffees Limited; and Shahid Amin, Director of Fortis Group, among others.



Since 2014, Beans and Aroma Coffees has become immensely popular among customers for its unmatched food quality and taste.



With its world-class coffee beans, the restaurant offers a unique coffee experience that has carved a special place in the hearts of the city's coffee aficionados. The new branch is adorned with a delightful ambiance and a new menu.



The expert staff at the restaurant, with their warm hospitality, hope that the signature coffee blend will invigorate the heart and soul of every guest.



