Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil permits and wind crisis threaten UK net zero pledge

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Sept 10: With the provision of a swathe of new oil and gas exploration licences and a crisis in offshore wind energy, clouds are gathering over the UK's net zero promises.

The Conservative government of Rishi Sunak in July promised "hundreds" of new licences for oil and gas exploration and production in the North Sea, arousing the anger of environmentalists.

The NGO Greenpeace later covered the prime minister's private residence with a huge "oil black" tarpaulin to denounce the "drilling frenzy".

"Any government support for continuation of fossil fuels has a negative impact on the transition because it drives investors away", Erik Dalhuijsen, co-founder of Aberdeen Climate Action, told AFP on the sidelines of the Offshore Europe conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, this week.

"Opening new oil fields, I don't see how that's consistent with net zero," added Jean Boucher, a member of activist group Extinction Rebellion and an environmental sociologist.

More bad news for the wind energy sector, which is at the heart of the UK's plan to become a net zero carbon emitter by 2050, arrived this week when the government's auction of permits to build offshore wind farms failed due to a lack of takers.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused inflation and production costs to soar around the world, raising the cost of steel and other materials used to build wind turbines.
 
Electricity tariffs that energy companies can charge have also been capped, leading companies in the sector to claim that offshore wind projects are no longer profitable.

Greenpeace called the failed auction the "biggest disaster for clean energy in almost a decade", putting the net zero target "in jeopardy".

Swedish energy company Vattenfall has already thrown in the towel on one major project, Norfolk Boreas, and others may follow.
 
"I know for a fact other companies are looking really hard at their licences and their ability to invest" in wind power in the UK, Michael Tholen, sustainability director of energy lobby Offshore Energy UK (OEUK), told AFP at the Offshore Europe conference.

Mads Nipper, boss of Danish electricity giant Orsted, also warned that "offshore wind ambitions will only happen with sane auction frameworks and realistic prices".    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Inflation touches almost double digit again in August
BD, Turkey to enhance bilateral trade
Potato prices rising on artificial shortage: BCSA
Chinese firm to invest $19.5m in Mongla EPZ
PM Hasina visits Nagad’s tech partner Paytm in Delhi
WaterAid, Swiss embassy to address water, waste mgmt in Bangladesh
‘Bangladesh now a risk-free place for Chinese investment’
Mashrafe opens Narail Express Gym


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft