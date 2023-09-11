NBR holds workshop on Income Tax Law







Bangladesh Civil Service (Taxation) Association organised the workshop at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Multipurpose Hall at Agargaon in the capital on Saturday, said a press release.



NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem was present as the chief guest at the workshop with President of Bangladesh Civil Service (Taxation) Association and NBR Member (Tax Appeal and Exemption) Md. Ikbal Hossain in the chair.

Secretary General of the association and Additional Tax Commissioner Mohammad Mahmuduzzaman gave the welcome speech on the ocassion.



All members of Income Tax Department of NBR and members of Bangladesh Civil Service (Taxation) Association participated in the workshop.



Organisers said the workshop will provide a better understanding of the various practical aspects of the Income Tax Act, 2023 among all the officers of the Income Tax Department.



By practicing the modern provisions of the Income Tax Act, the officers will become more efficient and thus could play a positive role in revenue collection.



The daylong workshop, which was held in six separate sessions, consisted of presentations and question and answer sessions on various important sections of the Income Tax Act, 2023.



The issues related to the New Income Tax Act procedures, returns and statements, presentation of information for tax assessment, tax assessment and audit, were discussed at the workshop.



The NBR Chairman was present as the chair at the first session while the main discussant was NBR member Iqbal Hossain.



