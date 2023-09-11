Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR holds workshop on Income Tax Law

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

A daylong workshop was held to give a better understanding of the various practical aspects of the Income Tax Act, 2023 among all the officers of the Income Tax Department.

Bangladesh Civil Service (Taxation) Association organised the workshop at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Multipurpose Hall at Agargaon in the capital on Saturday, said a press release.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem was present as the chief guest at the workshop with President of Bangladesh Civil Service (Taxation) Association and NBR Member (Tax Appeal and Exemption) Md. Ikbal Hossain in the chair.

Secretary General of the association and Additional Tax Commissioner Mohammad Mahmuduzzaman gave the welcome speech on the ocassion.

All members of Income Tax Department of NBR and members of Bangladesh Civil Service (Taxation) Association participated in the workshop.

Organisers said the workshop will provide a better understanding of the various practical aspects of the Income Tax Act, 2023 among all the officers of the Income Tax Department.

By practicing the modern provisions of the Income Tax Act, the officers will become more efficient and thus could play a positive role in revenue collection.

The daylong workshop, which was held in six separate sessions, consisted of presentations and question and answer sessions on various important sections of the Income Tax Act, 2023.

The issues related to the New Income Tax Act procedures, returns and statements, presentation of information for tax assessment, tax assessment and audit, were discussed at the workshop.

The NBR Chairman was present as the chair at the first session while the main discussant was NBR member Iqbal Hossain.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Inflation touches almost double digit again in August
BD, Turkey to enhance bilateral trade
Potato prices rising on artificial shortage: BCSA
Chinese firm to invest $19.5m in Mongla EPZ
PM Hasina visits Nagad’s tech partner Paytm in Delhi
WaterAid, Swiss embassy to address water, waste mgmt in Bangladesh
‘Bangladesh now a risk-free place for Chinese investment’
Mashrafe opens Narail Express Gym


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft