Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:01 AM
Home Business

2nd Bangla Med and Lab Expo held in the city

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

S D Promo Media organised 2nd Bangla Med and Lab Expo at ICCB, Dhaka from Sept 7 to 9. It was biggest and single event in Bangladesh for medical, hospital and laboratory fraternity.

The exhibition is co-organized by EEPC INDIA (Engineering Export Promotion Council of India) and E3 Solutions. The co-located event Medical Tourism Expo - is a pioneer platform for healthcare tourism, says a press release.

The show got tremendous response on first day and visited 2500+ Trade Professional from Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Pharmaceuticals, Research and related sectors.
 
'We are confident that healthcare and laboratory industry are enthusiastically trusting that this excellent occasion will really take a look at the most recent advancement in the area as well as satisfy their necessities.

Our objective remains to support the healthcare, laboratory and pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh and providing a leading platform for conducting businesses safely and effectively at current scenario', said the organizers.  

The healthcare sectorseesimmense opportunities with the innovations happening across the globe. These new innovations by global companies are going to be presented by their Bangladesh's accomplices and will showcase latest products and services.

The show is a specialized platform on medical equipment's, diagnostic products, bio medical instruments, surgical equipment's, hospital furniture, medical consumables, x-ray equipment's, orthopedic implants, medical gas, analytical instruments, laboratory instruments, pharmaceutical machineries, and many more related products.

The whole event will bring together 250+ reputed companies and more than 500+ brands from many countries along-with business leaders, doctors, scientists, pathologists, researchers, government officials, policy makers and industry professionals.

The event will give truly necessary lift to medical and laboratory industry in Bangladesh by not just outfitting potential chances to go into key collusions and associations to source items, new innovations, investigate new market yet in addition conceivable joint endeavor.

Visitors to the exhibition will actually want to concentrate on the most recent cutting edge innovation in the field.



« PreviousNext »

