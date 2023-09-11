Month-long entrepreneur's dev fair begins in Rajshahi







The Rajshahi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI) is hosting the fair supported by NR Boutique.



Large numbers of entrepreneurs both male and female are taking part in the fair showcasing varieties of household items including ladies and gents wear, cosmetics, fashion items and modern ornaments.

Commissioner of Rajshahi Division Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir addressed the opening ceremony as the chief guest with RWCCI Professor Rojety Naznin in the chair.



President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Masudur Rahman, Principal of Mohila Technical Training Centre Shafiqul Islam and RWCCI Senior Vice president Biddyuth Ara Memy also spoke on the occasion.



In his remarks, Commissioner Humayun Kabir mentioned there is a need for a holistic approach towards expediting the industrial sector including the small and medium enterprises. Ensuring business-friendly atmospheres is very important to encourage local entrepreneurs for revitalizing the sector.



He said handlooms and cottage goods signify the true craftsmanship of the Bangladeshi artisans and they are scattered throughout the country, communities consisting of people who solely depend on their crafts as a primary source of income.



Dr Humayun Kabir underscored the need for organizing more such type of fairs to protect the handicrafts goods from further diminishing.



He said more expansion of investment to this sector is needed for bolstering the economic condition of both urban and rural areas together with freeing the society from poverty.



Prof Rojety Naznin told the meeting that the fair has been arranged with the main thrust of bringing all the entrepreneurs under a single umbrella taking the popularity issue of shopping into consideration.



Through the fair, the women entrepreneurs have got the chance of attracting the buyers through displaying their innovative products, she added.



She also said the fair is intended to create more new women entrepreneurs as many women are doing business. BSS



