

Islami Bank provides Tk1.25 crore for DU special convocation



Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor of the university, received the check from the bank's Managing Director (Current Charge) Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Deputy Managing Director Md Akiz Uddin recently, says a press release.



University Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Registrar Probir Kumar Sarker and Director of Accounts Mohammad Shaiful Islam and Islami Bank Head of Brand and Communication Division Nazrul Islam were present among others.

