Union Bank distributes household goods and relief

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Union Bank Ltd recently distributing household goods and relief materials among the helpless and homeless people of Chattogram Division affected by the devastating floods.Mayor of Dohazari Municipality Alhaj Mohammad Lokman Hakim distributed the household goods and relief through the Dohazari Branch of the Bank as the chief guest, says a press release.The Head of IRMD of Head Office SVP Riyadh Mohammad Chowdhury and the Head of Laldighi Branch SVP Md. Arfan Ali was present as special guests.Besides, VP of Head Office Chowdhury S M Atiqur Rahman Hyder, Abdul Kayum, Head of different Branches and local elite of Chattogram were also present in the event.