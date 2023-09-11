Video
Monday, 11 September, 2023
Meghna Bank launches country’s first toll-free call centre

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Meghna Bank has marked another significant milestone in its commitment to exceptional customer service by unveiling the country's very first toll-free call centre (short code).

Meghna Bank's toll-free call centre can be reached by dialling 16735 and will operate 24/7, ensuring round-the-clock access to banking support and information.

The toll-free call centre will serve as a dedicated platform for customers to address their inquiries, seek assistance, and receive information about a wide array of banking services.
 
The call centre was inaugurated by Sohail RK Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank Limited at the Bank's head office, Gulshan-01, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

In the Inauguration ceremony among others DMD's of Meghna Bank Kimiwa Saddat and Md. Sadiqur Rahman and the other high officials of the Bank also attended.

At the launching ceremony, Sohail R K Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank expressed, "Today's launch of Bangladesh's first toll-free call center is a testament to our commitment to bringing Banking services closer to our customers.

Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we believe in providing them with the utmost convenience and support.

This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of becoming the Bank of choice for the people of Bangladesh."




