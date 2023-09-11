Remittance inflow thru Islamic banks plunges: BB report







'Total remittances mobilised by Islamic banks decreased from Tk 30,609 crore to Tk 22,192 crore, which is 27.50 per cent less than that of the previous quarter,' according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) quarterly report on Islamic banking in Bangladesh.



Of the amount, full-fledged Islamic banks received Tk 22,020 crore, while traditional banks with Islamic banking windows received Tk 83 crore, and those with Islamic banking branches received Tk 89 crore as of June.

On the other hand, remittance through state-owned banks increased by 13.7 per cent to $871 million in April-June period, up from $766 million in the previous quarter. Of the amount, remittance through Bangladesh Krishi Bank, a state-owned specialised bank, surged by 73.84 per cent to $219 million in the same period.



Ten banks are operating full-fledged Shariah banking, 15 conventional banks operating Islamic banking windows and 11 banks operating Islamic banking branches. Deposits in Shariah-based banks increased slightly by 3.98 per cent to Tk 42,800 crore at the end of June.



The outstanding lending, referred to as investments in Shariah-based banks, grew by 2.2 per cent or Tk 9,080 crore to Tk 4,21,477 crore at the end of June.



According to BB report, Islamic banks now represent 25.37 per cent of deposits and 29.18 per cent of investments in total banking industry, compared with 27.02 per cent and 28.15 per cent respectively at the end of March 2023.



Excess liquidity in Shariah based banks plunged to Tk 8,690 crore in June 2023 from Tk 17,319 crore in June 2022. While Islamic banking activities are on rise in Bangladesh, the report observed that the number of rural branches of full-fledged Islamic banks had not kept pace with demand.



The report suggested that Islamic banks should allocate more investments in socially beneficial industries, particularly in agriculture and small businesses.



Islamic banks should pay more attention to developing proper guidelines and policies to promote investments under Mudaraba and Musharaka modes, BB report suggested.



Islamic banks may also explore new customers in microfinance projects, supporting woman entrepreneurs and meeting the financial needs for government agencies, it also suggested.



The report highlighted the need for creation of new Islamic financial instruments and modes, and emphasised that this could only be achieved through the enhancement of employees' skills and knowledge via scientific research and training.



The overall remittance earnings of the country totalled at $5.57 billion in April-June of FY23, reflecting a 0.61-per cent increase from the previous quarter.



