KGDCL, Bashundhara sign gas pipeline ownership deal

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 10: Bashundhara Chemical Industries Limited has transferred 4.105 km gas pipeline of 16 inch diameter with 350 psig pressure and 110 MMSCFD capacity to Karnfuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) to supply gas to Bashundhara Chemical Industries Limited located at Mirssarai Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar, Chattogram.The transfer was completed following an agreement signed between the two sides at KGDCL's Dhaka liaison office on Sunday.KGDCL Managing Director Engineer Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, General Manager (Planning and Development) Engineer Gautam Chandra Kundu, Secretary Md Mozahar Ali and senior officials of Bashundhara Chemical Industries Limited were present at the signing ceremony.