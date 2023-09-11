FBCCI seeks post-LDC Japanese co-op, Vietnamese investment







In a separate engagement on the day FBCCI urged the Vietnamese industrial entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh's promising sectors.



FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam made the calls when Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori and Vietnam Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyn Manh Cuong called on him separately at his office.

Terming Japan as one of the most reliable partners for development of Bangladesh, Mahbubul said over the past 50 years, the relationship between the two countries gradually strengthening , said a press release.



He said Japan's contributions to various large-scale projects and infrastructure development in Bangladesh, including in Metrorail, third terminal of the airport, Meghna Bridge, Matarbari deep sea port, is undeniable.



The FBCCI President sought Japan's cooperation in simplifying visa processing and acquiring technical skills to facilitate higher education for Bangladeshi students in Japan.



He urged development organisations including JICA and JETRO to come forward to provide necessary training as well as logistics support to acquire technological skills. Mahbubul Alam assured the FBCCI would extend full cooperation in this regard.



In response, the Japanese Ambassador expressed gratitude to Bangladesh for its development partnership with Japan.



"We want to increase Japanese investment in Bangladesh. Besides, we have a plan to ensure the optimum use of the Special Economic Zones of Bangladesh," he added.



The Ambassador also sought FBCCI's suggestions as there are more scopes for discussions over joint-venture projects of the two countries.



Regarding the export of manpower to Japan, Ambassador Yama Kiminori said, "We are trying to improve the relationship and communication between the two countries commercially.



However, there are several barriers as the Japanese government follows international standards especially in terms of importing manpower. In addition, language skills also play a big role in terms of employment there."



Talking to Vietnamese Ambassador Mahbubul said bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam was slightly more than US$1100 million in 2021-22 with Vietnam's exports stands at US$1010.



Pointing at a long-standing friendly relationship Mahbub said Bangladesh wants more investment from Vietnam to reduce this huge trade gap. Vietnam should import more from Bangladesh, he said.



FBCCI president said Vietnam has trade potentials in several sectors of Bangladesh including in agricultural products and food processing, electrical machinery and components, marine resources, ICT and telecommunications, light engineering, tourism, leather, jute and textiles.



The Vietnamese Ambassador said Bangladesh is one of the most promising countries for Vietnamese investors.



"There is a huge youth population here. Moreover, there is a similarity between the economic dynamics of the two countries."



He also hoped that Vietnam-Bangladesh trade relations would be stronger in the near future.



He said a delegation from Vietnam National Assembly will come to Bangladesh on September 21 adding that more interactions between Vietnam-Bangladesh would reach trade into a new height with this visit.



