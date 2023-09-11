Video
Monday, 11 September, 2023
Home Business

Stocks fall on profit taking

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

The indices on Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell on Sunday as the dominant investors booked profit on previous gains.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 21.39 points or 0.34 percent to 6,285.70. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 8.74 points to finish at 2,128.36 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 5.47 points to close at 1,363.72.

According to data provided by DSE, out of 300 companies traded in the market on Sunday, the share price of 131 decreased. On the contrary, the share price of 33 companies increased.

That is, the share price of the company has decreased by three times. And the share price of 136 companies remains unchanged.

11 crore 70 lakh 14 thousand 856 shares and mutual funds of 300 companies were traded on this day. Which is Tk 535.98 crore traded on Sunday. Tk 700.78 crore was traded on Thursday.

The top 10 companies by transaction are:- Fu-Wang Food, Meghna Life Insurance, Rupali Life Insurance, Sea Pearl Beach, Paramount Insurance, Rupali Insurance, Eastern Housing, Crystal Insurance, Eastern Insurance and Yakin Polymer.

Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Rupali Insurance, Meghna Life Insurance, Sonali Life Insurance, Chartered Life Insurance, Paramount Insurance, Trust Islami Life Insurance, Rupali Life Insurance, Miracle Industries, Prime Islami Life Insurance and Meghna Cement.

Top 10 decliners are:- Fu-Wang Food, Emerald Oil, Sea Pearl Beach, Asia Pacific J Insurance, Aziz Pipes, Union Capital, CAPM IBBL Mr. Fah, Deshbandhu Polymer, Khan Brothers PP and Olympic Accessories.

At the CSE, its main index decreased by 56 points to 18,596 points. Shares and units of 173 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 26 have increased, 76 have decreased and 71 have remained unchanged.

At the end of the day, Tk 12.54 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. The previous transaction was Tk 8.47 crore on Thursday.



