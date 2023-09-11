Egypt inflation hits record high of nearly 40pc







It comes immediately after the previous record of 38.2 percent was recorded in July, and over a year into an unrelenting economic crisis that has seen the currency shed half its value against the US dollar since early last year.



Food and drink prices alone registered a 71.9 percent increase compared to August 2022, state statistics agency CAPMAS announced on Sunday, adding to the burden of families who have been struggling to make ends meet.

The economic crisis in the import-dependent country was catalysed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, which destabilised crucial food supplies and unsettled global markets. �AFP



CAIRO, Sept 10: Annual inflation in Egypt hit 39.7 percent in August, official figures showed Sunday, an all-time high for the country as it grapples with a punishing economic crisis.It comes immediately after the previous record of 38.2 percent was recorded in July, and over a year into an unrelenting economic crisis that has seen the currency shed half its value against the US dollar since early last year.Food and drink prices alone registered a 71.9 percent increase compared to August 2022, state statistics agency CAPMAS announced on Sunday, adding to the burden of families who have been struggling to make ends meet.The economic crisis in the import-dependent country was catalysed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, which destabilised crucial food supplies and unsettled global markets. �AFP