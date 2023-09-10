CSB's Section 42 to empower police to arrest sans warrant: Law Minister







"There are areas where immediate action is needed. In such cases only Section 42 will be applied," he said, speaking as the chief guest at the fourth broadcast conference of Broadcast Journalist Centre (BJC) at Bangla Academy Auditorium in the capital.



"It is the duty of the police to stop a crime, if it is likely to be committed, to arrest the criminals in order to bringing them under trial. In some cases police have to gather evidence immediately. If the hands of the police are tied, they will not able to collect evidence," said Anis

A lawyer by profession, Anisul Huq said that Section 57 was added to the ICT Act in 2006. There were many questions and objections regarding this section. Again there was the need to control or protect cyber space. It was in this context that the Digital Security Act was enacted, he added.



The DSA was not intended to be a hindrance to journalists, the media or independent journalism, said, adding the government always acknowledged that the DSA had been misused.



A total of 7001 cases have been filed under the Digital Security Act. Among them 5995 were filed by the people, he said, adding there may be politicians among them, but when it was seen that this law was being misused, the government decided to replace it with Cyber Security Act.



After the first round of talks, the government tried to make it easier. The logical objections have been accepted. There was a discussion in the parliamentary standing committee after receiving suggestions from the stakeholders, the Law Minister said.



He said that the government accepted several suggestions of BFUJ. Now there is a little problem with Section 42.



However, journalist leaders strongly opposed the warrantless arrest and search proposed in Section 42 of the proposed law.



The proposed Cyber Security Act will replace the controversial Digital Security Act. Section 42, which gives police the power to arrest without a warrant, will not be much different from Section 43 of the DSA, BFUJ leaders pointed out.



The Law Minister said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very serious about protecting the position of all the officials, employees and workers in all fields, not just journalists.



Chairman of BJC Board of Trustees Rezwanul Haq Raza and Ekatar TV chief planning editor Noor Safa Julhas, former BFUJ President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Global TV editor-in-chief Syed Istiaq Reza, journalist Munni Saha, Prof Dr Shafiul Alam, ATN Bangla Chief Executive Editor Joy-e Mamun, NTV News Chief Zahirul Alam, Ekatar TV News Chief Shakeel Ahmed, News 24 Executive Editor Rahul Raha, DBC Editor Pranab Saha, Channel i Chief News Editor Zahid Nawaz Khan spoke, among others.



Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Saturday that Section 42 of the Cyber Security Bill is a legal requirement, which seeks to empower the police to arrest without a warrant."There are areas where immediate action is needed. In such cases only Section 42 will be applied," he said, speaking as the chief guest at the fourth broadcast conference of Broadcast Journalist Centre (BJC) at Bangla Academy Auditorium in the capital."It is the duty of the police to stop a crime, if it is likely to be committed, to arrest the criminals in order to bringing them under trial. In some cases police have to gather evidence immediately. If the hands of the police are tied, they will not able to collect evidence," said AnisA lawyer by profession, Anisul Huq said that Section 57 was added to the ICT Act in 2006. There were many questions and objections regarding this section. Again there was the need to control or protect cyber space. It was in this context that the Digital Security Act was enacted, he added.The DSA was not intended to be a hindrance to journalists, the media or independent journalism, said, adding the government always acknowledged that the DSA had been misused.A total of 7001 cases have been filed under the Digital Security Act. Among them 5995 were filed by the people, he said, adding there may be politicians among them, but when it was seen that this law was being misused, the government decided to replace it with Cyber Security Act.After the first round of talks, the government tried to make it easier. The logical objections have been accepted. There was a discussion in the parliamentary standing committee after receiving suggestions from the stakeholders, the Law Minister said.He said that the government accepted several suggestions of BFUJ. Now there is a little problem with Section 42.However, journalist leaders strongly opposed the warrantless arrest and search proposed in Section 42 of the proposed law.The proposed Cyber Security Act will replace the controversial Digital Security Act. Section 42, which gives police the power to arrest without a warrant, will not be much different from Section 43 of the DSA, BFUJ leaders pointed out.The Law Minister said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very serious about protecting the position of all the officials, employees and workers in all fields, not just journalists.Chairman of BJC Board of Trustees Rezwanul Haq Raza and Ekatar TV chief planning editor Noor Safa Julhas, former BFUJ President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Global TV editor-in-chief Syed Istiaq Reza, journalist Munni Saha, Prof Dr Shafiul Alam, ATN Bangla Chief Executive Editor Joy-e Mamun, NTV News Chief Zahirul Alam, Ekatar TV News Chief Shakeel Ahmed, News 24 Executive Editor Rahul Raha, DBC Editor Pranab Saha, Channel i Chief News Editor Zahid Nawaz Khan spoke, among others.