Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:36 AM
Earthquake jolts Sylhet again

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

SYLHET, Sept 9: A mild earthquake jolted parts of Sylhet region on Saturday again, only eleven days after a moderate tremor shook the region.

The earthquake, measuring 4.4 magnitudes on the Richter Scale, was felt at 4:18pm which lasted for a few seconds, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Cachar district of India's Assam, it said.

However, no casualty was reported.

Earlier on August 29, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Sylhet region, creating panic among people.     �UNB



