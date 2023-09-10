Earthquake jolts Sylhet again







The earthquake, measuring 4.4 magnitudes on the Richter Scale, was felt at 4:18pm which lasted for a few seconds, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.



The epicenter of the earthquake was Cachar district of India's Assam, it said.

However, no casualty was reported.



Earlier on August 29, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Sylhet region, creating panic among people. �UNB



