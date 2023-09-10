Matarbari Power Plant successfully completes trial production







The trial production of the first unit of two unit power plant has been completed in the first week of September after test of over one month generating 600 MW power, said Engineer Abul Kalam Azad, Project Director.



The trial production will again begin within the next 15 days, PD said.

He also hoped that the first unit of the plant would go on full production in November.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to open the first unit in November, he added.



The Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL) is implementing the plant. The second unit with 600 MW capacity is expected to be added by March 2024, he said.



CPGCBL, a state-owned enterprise of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, developed the project at a cost of Tk 51,854.88 crore.



If the plant goes to commercial operation, the entire plant will require 10,000 tonnes of coal every day, each unit requires 5,000 tonnes.



Four tanks having storage capacity of 17 lac tonnes have already been built alongside two jetties at the project site to unload the coal to the tanks directly from the ships, the project director said.



The tanks have the capacity of storing coal for 60 days. It will require one and a half day or two days to unload coal from a ship.



Meanwhile, Power Plant Project has so far created a stock of 4.50 lac metric tons of coal.



Over 4.50 lac metric tons of coal have already imported for commercial operation of the plant in seven ships arrived so far in the country.



The CPGCL had developed a jetty for the plant. After the completion of the first jetty at the Matarbari coal power plant, the commercial cargo ship named Venus Triumph arrived on December 29 in 2020, paving the way for the transportation of various parts of the power plant by subsequent ships.



The power plant had been built adjacent to the sea, which will not be affected by cyclone or tide, as a-14 meter above sea level embankment was constructed and the power plant is located inside the dam keeping in mind the highest tide in Bangladesh at a height of 10 meters.



The Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant Project involves building a coal-fired power plant with the capacity of generating 1,200 megawatts (MW) of power and affiliated facilities over a period of seven years with the funding provided by JICA.



Japan's Sumitomo, Toshiba, and IHI are collaborating as a consortium to implement the project, with POSCO E&C subcontracted to construct the major part of the plant.



As part of its commitment to supporting the region's economy, POSCO E&C has employed some 4,000 local workers daily on average.



CHATTOGRAM, Sept 9: The trial production of the Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant Project has successfully been completed.The trial production of the first unit of two unit power plant has been completed in the first week of September after test of over one month generating 600 MW power, said Engineer Abul Kalam Azad, Project Director.The trial production will again begin within the next 15 days, PD said.He also hoped that the first unit of the plant would go on full production in November.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to open the first unit in November, he added.The Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL) is implementing the plant. The second unit with 600 MW capacity is expected to be added by March 2024, he said.CPGCBL, a state-owned enterprise of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, developed the project at a cost of Tk 51,854.88 crore.If the plant goes to commercial operation, the entire plant will require 10,000 tonnes of coal every day, each unit requires 5,000 tonnes.Four tanks having storage capacity of 17 lac tonnes have already been built alongside two jetties at the project site to unload the coal to the tanks directly from the ships, the project director said.The tanks have the capacity of storing coal for 60 days. It will require one and a half day or two days to unload coal from a ship.Meanwhile, Power Plant Project has so far created a stock of 4.50 lac metric tons of coal.Over 4.50 lac metric tons of coal have already imported for commercial operation of the plant in seven ships arrived so far in the country.The CPGCL had developed a jetty for the plant. After the completion of the first jetty at the Matarbari coal power plant, the commercial cargo ship named Venus Triumph arrived on December 29 in 2020, paving the way for the transportation of various parts of the power plant by subsequent ships.The power plant had been built adjacent to the sea, which will not be affected by cyclone or tide, as a-14 meter above sea level embankment was constructed and the power plant is located inside the dam keeping in mind the highest tide in Bangladesh at a height of 10 meters.The Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant Project involves building a coal-fired power plant with the capacity of generating 1,200 megawatts (MW) of power and affiliated facilities over a period of seven years with the funding provided by JICA.Japan's Sumitomo, Toshiba, and IHI are collaborating as a consortium to implement the project, with POSCO E&C subcontracted to construct the major part of the plant.As part of its commitment to supporting the region's economy, POSCO E&C has employed some 4,000 local workers daily on average.