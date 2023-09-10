Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Matarbari Power Plant successfully completes trial production

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 9: The trial production of the Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant Project has successfully been completed.

The trial production of the first unit of two unit power plant has been completed in the first week of September after test of over one month generating 600 MW power, said Engineer Abul Kalam Azad, Project Director.

The trial production will again begin within the next 15 days, PD said.

He also hoped that the first unit of the plant would go on full production in November.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to open the first unit in November, he added.

The Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL) is implementing the plant. The second unit with 600 MW capacity is expected to be added by March 2024, he said.

CPGCBL, a state-owned enterprise of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, developed the project at a cost of Tk 51,854.88 crore.

If the plant goes to commercial operation, the entire plant will require 10,000 tonnes of coal every day, each unit requires 5,000 tonnes.

Four tanks having storage capacity of 17 lac tonnes have already been built alongside two jetties at the project site to unload the coal to the tanks directly from the ships, the project director said.

The tanks have the capacity of storing coal for 60 days. It will require one and a half day or two days to unload coal from a ship.

Meanwhile, Power Plant Project has so far created a stock of 4.50 lac metric tons of coal.

Over 4.50 lac metric tons of coal have already imported for commercial operation of the plant in seven ships arrived so far in the country.

The CPGCL had developed a jetty for the plant. After the completion of the first jetty at the Matarbari coal power plant, the commercial cargo ship named Venus Triumph arrived on December 29 in 2020, paving the way for the transportation of various parts of the power plant by subsequent ships.

The power plant had been built adjacent to the sea, which will not be affected by cyclone or tide, as a-14 meter above sea level embankment was constructed and the power plant is located inside the dam keeping in mind the highest tide in Bangladesh at a height of 10 meters.

The Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant Project involves building a coal-fired power plant with the capacity of generating 1,200 megawatts (MW) of power and affiliated facilities over a period of seven years with the funding provided by JICA.

Japan's Sumitomo, Toshiba, and IHI are collaborating as a consortium to implement the project, with POSCO E&C subcontracted to construct the major part of the plant.

As part of its commitment to supporting the region's economy, POSCO E&C has employed some 4,000 local workers daily on average.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


CSB's Section 42 to empower police to arrest sans warrant: Law Minister
Earthquake jolts Sylhet again
Matarbari Power Plant successfully completes trial production
Death toll from dengue rises to 716 with 10 more deaths
Country needs $75b over next 15 years for uninterrupted energy supply:  Nasrul
Price spiral hits kitchen market  
Modi opens G20 summit as PM of 'Bharat'
PM stresses strengthened global solidarity, coordinated response to address crisis


Latest News
G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi
Macron to visit Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house while in Dhaka
2 cases lodged, more than 500 sued over CU vandalism
No Messi, no problem as Miami win again
Morocco earthquake toll crosses more than 2,000
Bangladesh suffer 21-run defeat in must-win game
BNP buried caretaker govt system in 2006, now no scope to exhume it: Inu
BNP’s show off is over: Hasan
Pakistan announce playing XI against India
BNP is upset seeing Biden taking selfie with Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
Ronaldo suspended for one match
Sheikh Hasina in Joe Biden's selfie
7 Tiktok gang members held over cutting off youth's wrist in Dhaka
3.50 lakh bags of saline will reach in country within 2-day: Health minister
Aman Ullah Aman to surrender on Sunday in graft case
Morocco earthquake: Death toll climbs to 820
Bangladesh-US ties multifaceted, comprehensive: Resnick
Schoolboy beaten to death in capital: 5 accused nabbed
PM stresses strengthened global solidarity, coordinated response to address crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft