Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:36 AM
Death toll from dengue rises to 716 with 10 more deaths

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Ten more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 716 this year.

During the period, 2, 748 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 1051 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 1,0198 dengue patients, including 4,411 the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 1, 45335 dengue cases, 13, 4421 recoveries.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.     �UNB



