Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Country needs $75b over next 15 years for uninterrupted energy supply:  Nasrul

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Saturday that power sector needs $75 billion in investment over the next 15 years to ensure affordable, reliable and modern energy services to all.

"� successful transition from fossil fuels to clean energy requires coordinated and joint initiatives safe technology transfer and a huge investment," the State Minister said.

He was addressing at a 3-day regional climate conference titled: "Ensuring Access to Affordable, Reliable and Modern Energy Services Towards a Resilient South Asia."

"Renewable, especially, solar projects have some specific challenges. It needs huge land and it's difficult to implement in a country like Bangladesh where there is land scarcity," said Nasrul Hamid.

He observed that power and energy consumption vary from country to country and that determined the mode of power generation.

"We could address the issues through technological advancement," the State Minister said.

The seminar was also addressed by Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering Dr Mohammad Anis Talukdar, Research Director of CPD Khandaker Golam Moazzem, Delegation of the European Utilities Green Inclusive Development Team Leader Iduin Kukuk, Grameenphone's CCAO Hans Martin, Director of Centre for Energy Research (CER) Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury.

The session was moderated by ActionAid Environment Country Director Farah Kabir.

The State Minister said that the government has taken the challenge to supply uninterrupted electricity at an affordable price.

"To fulfill our commitment, the government has taken various measures and initiatives to develop renewable energy including increasing renewable and clean energy consumption, preparing for Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan, Solar Irrigation Roadmap and renewable energy policy," the State Minister said.

"We are inviting our developing partners, investors to invest here," Nasrul said adding that that there are opportunities for investors to work on solar irrigation pump, solar street light, solar drinking water system, biomass plan, and waste to energy projects.

He said some 6 million solar systems have been installed across the country, however the government has set a target to generate 24,000 MW of electricity from renewable sources by 2041, he added.

About 10,000 MW of renewable energy projects are under implementation, he said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


CSB's Section 42 to empower police to arrest sans warrant: Law Minister
Earthquake jolts Sylhet again
Matarbari Power Plant successfully completes trial production
Death toll from dengue rises to 716 with 10 more deaths
Country needs $75b over next 15 years for uninterrupted energy supply:  Nasrul
Price spiral hits kitchen market  
Modi opens G20 summit as PM of 'Bharat'
PM stresses strengthened global solidarity, coordinated response to address crisis


Latest News
G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi
Macron to visit Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house while in Dhaka
2 cases lodged, more than 500 sued over CU vandalism
No Messi, no problem as Miami win again
Morocco earthquake toll crosses more than 2,000
Bangladesh suffer 21-run defeat in must-win game
BNP buried caretaker govt system in 2006, now no scope to exhume it: Inu
BNP’s show off is over: Hasan
Pakistan announce playing XI against India
BNP is upset seeing Biden taking selfie with Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
Ronaldo suspended for one match
Sheikh Hasina in Joe Biden's selfie
7 Tiktok gang members held over cutting off youth's wrist in Dhaka
3.50 lakh bags of saline will reach in country within 2-day: Health minister
Aman Ullah Aman to surrender on Sunday in graft case
Morocco earthquake: Death toll climbs to 820
Bangladesh-US ties multifaceted, comprehensive: Resnick
Schoolboy beaten to death in capital: 5 accused nabbed
PM stresses strengthened global solidarity, coordinated response to address crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft