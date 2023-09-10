Country needs $75b over next 15 years for uninterrupted energy supply:  Nasrul







"� successful transition from fossil fuels to clean energy requires coordinated and joint initiatives safe technology transfer and a huge investment," the State Minister said.



He was addressing at a 3-day regional climate conference titled: "Ensuring Access to Affordable, Reliable and Modern Energy Services Towards a Resilient South Asia."

"Renewable, especially, solar projects have some specific challenges. It needs huge land and it's difficult to implement in a country like Bangladesh where there is land scarcity," said Nasrul Hamid.



He observed that power and energy consumption vary from country to country and that determined the mode of power generation.



"We could address the issues through technological advancement," the State Minister said.



The seminar was also addressed by Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering Dr Mohammad Anis Talukdar, Research Director of CPD Khandaker Golam Moazzem, Delegation of the European Utilities Green Inclusive Development Team Leader Iduin Kukuk, Grameenphone's CCAO Hans Martin, Director of Centre for Energy Research (CER) Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury.



The session was moderated by ActionAid Environment Country Director Farah Kabir.



The State Minister said that the government has taken the challenge to supply uninterrupted electricity at an affordable price.



"To fulfill our commitment, the government has taken various measures and initiatives to develop renewable energy including increasing renewable and clean energy consumption, preparing for Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan, Solar Irrigation Roadmap and renewable energy policy," the State Minister said.



"We are inviting our developing partners, investors to invest here," Nasrul said adding that that there are opportunities for investors to work on solar irrigation pump, solar street light, solar drinking water system, biomass plan, and waste to energy projects.



He said some 6 million solar systems have been installed across the country, however the government has set a target to generate 24,000 MW of electricity from renewable sources by 2041, he added.



About 10,000 MW of renewable energy projects are under implementation, he said.



