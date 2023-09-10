Price spiral hits kitchen market  







Similarly, imported onions are being sold at Tk 80 to Tk 85 per kg, increasing from Tk 70.



On Saturday, the picture was seen in Badda, Karwan Bazar, Rampura, Malibagh, Shantinagar Bazar in the capital.

However, some shops are still selling onions at the rate of Tk 90 per kg.



On the August 19, India announced a 40 per cent increase in the export price of onion to protect its own market. Due to this, the price of onion has started to increase in the local market.



However, the Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque had said the increase in India's export prices will not affect the country's market.



Onion seller Badal said, "The price of local onion has increased. I am selling at a low price of Tk 100 per kg. All other shopkeepers are selling local onion at Tk 110. Five days ago it was Tk 80 per kg. A week ago, local onion was Tk 80 per kg."



He also said, "Many onion sellers are selling good quality Pabna onion at Tk 120 per kg. I am not selling onions because I am sick. I am selling it as I bought it from wholesale market."



Mitu Molla, an onion seller in Kalshi Bazar in the capital said the price of local onion has increased by Tk 20 per kg. I sold the item at Tk 100 per kg. Now I am selling Indian onion at Tk 80.



The quality of onion in my shop is good so the price is a bit higher. A week ago, the price of local onion was Tk 80 per kg and Indian onion was Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg.



Meanwhile, the price of potato increased by Tk 10 per kg within two weeks, it has reached Tk 50 per kg in the retail market.



Just a year ago, potato was sold at Tk 28 per kg. That is, the price of potato has increased by 78 per cent in a year.



Traders say despite the increase in potato production as per the government, the actual production has decreased by 15 to 20 per cent. In addition, storing of potato in cold storages has also decreased this year.



Ahead of the harvest season, the demand for seed potato has also increased, leading to a rise in prices.



However, the Department of Agriculture Marketing (DAM) recently blamed a portion of unscrupulous traders for the rise in potato prices in a report.



When asked about the reason for the increase in price, he said that the price of Indian onion has not come down in the market. India has increased the duty on onion. That's why the price of Indian onion is high in the market. On the other hand, local onion prices have increased. The wholesalers say that the cost of production and transportation has increased due to the increase in the price of local onion.



In the last one week, the price of vegetables in the capital market has increased by Tk 10 to Tk 20 per kg. For Tk 60, only green papaya, patal are available now. If you want to buy other vegetables, you have to pay up to Tk 80 to Tk 120 per kg.



Apart from this, there is no good news for other daily necessities. The prices of these products have not decreased significantly during the week. The prices of two commodities have fallen slightly but are still higher than other times of the year.



The prices of most of the daily necessities including rice, lentil, sugar, edible oil, potato, onion, ginger, garlic have not decreased. It can be said that these products have been stuck at high prices for a long time.



Vegetable prices have increased the most during the week. Vendors say that supply of vegetables is decreasing due to non-season. This has also affected the retail market as prices have increased in the wholesale market.



Mohiuddin, a buyer of Taltala market in the capital said, "There is no daily necessity, the price of which has not increased. The price of a product first increases by Tk 10, then decreases by Tk 2 . And the rest of the time remains permanently at Tk 8. The market is running in such a cycle. As if no one is watching."



He said, "Calculate the gap of one year, then you will see that the price of each product has increased by one and a half to two times. It has increased as much as it has increased by the syndicate. Now poor people are forced to eat less. Many have stopped eating fish and meat."



Like Mohiuddin, most of the buyers feel that traders syndicate is behind the increase in the price of everything. They are doing business by holding consumers hostage. The sellers increase the prices on various pretexts without any real reason. This is happening due to lack of regulation in the retail market.



It can be seen in the market, eggplant is being sold at Tk 80 per kg and round eggplant at Tk 120.



Apart from this, bitter gourd is sold at Tk 80, Dherdas at Tk 60, Dhundal at Tk 80, Chichinga at Tk 70 and Kachurmukhi at Tk 80.



On the other hand, potato are being sold at Tk 50 per kg. But before that, people could eat potato for Tk 25 to Tk 30 per kg.



The price of ginger and garlic has not decreased in the market. Ginger and garlic are sold at a minimum of Tk 260 to Tk 400 per kg respectively.



However, the price of chicken remains unchanged. Broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 180 to Tk 190.



Broiler chickens were sold at the same price last week. Cock chickens are being sold at Tk 320, cocks at Tk 300, native chickens at Tk 520 and layers at Tk 350 per kg.



Meanwhile, eggs are in an upward trend. A dozen red eggs are being sold at Tk 155 to Tk 160. Besides, duck eggs are sold at Tk 220.



On the other hand, the price of fish in the market has been quite high for several weeks. In these markets, while the price of Ruhi, Katla and Mrigel fish has increased to Tk 350 to Tk 450 per kg (depending on size). Pangash and tilapia were seen to be sold at Tk 190 to Tk 220.



Besides, hilsa is being sold at Tk 1,400 to Tk 1,600 per kg (depending on size). Tk 600 per kg of small hilsa weighing less than 400 grams.



