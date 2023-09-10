

Bangladesh continue losing in Asia Cup



Bangladesh own the toss and opted to chase with solitarychange in the playing eleven. They rested Afif Hossain to bring in Nasum Ahmed as an additional spinner. Shakib had taken the right decision as they sent back Lankan opener DimuthKarunaratne early. Karunaratne departed on 18 off 17. A 74-run 2nd wicket partnership between PathumNissanka and KusalMendis repaired the early damage. Nissanka got out on 40 while Mendis departed just after completing his fifty.



The man in-form SadeeraSamarawickramastarted dominating over Bangladesh bowlers from then. At the same time, Samarawickrama had been watching batting collapse on the other end as CharithAsalanka (10), Dhananjaya de Silva (9) and skipper DasunShanaka (24) failed to support him, who missed a ton for seven runs. The hard-hitting sent the ball to the fence for eight times and to the crowd for couple of occasions. The hosts however, posted 257 runs on the board losing nine wickets.

Three Bangladeshi speedsters Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam had been outstanding in terms of picking up wickets. Taskin and Hasan shared three wickets each while Shoriful got two.



Chasing 258-run target, Bangladesh got brilliant 55-run start from the openers till MehidyMiraz's departure on 28 off 29 with four boundaries. Naim, once again got out on 20s, who gathered 21 but from 46 deliveries! Shakib Al Hasan once again failed with the bat and was dismissed on three as the match scenario changed at once. Liton Das continued his sorry figure, who was dismissed on 15 runs.



Mushfiqur Rahim and TawhidHridoy started repairing the innings but were very slow in scoring runs as they stood 72-run joint venture off 129 deliveries as the hope of Bangladesh even dimmed. Mushi departed on 29. ShamimPatowari also failed to create impact and returned to the dugout with five runs next to his name.



Hridoy was the lone combatant, who kept fighting from one hand, had gone for 82 off 97 as the last hope of Bangladesh went in vain as Bangladesh were bowled out for 236 runs from 48.1 overs.



Shanaka, MaheeshTheekshana and MatheeshaPathirana shared three wickets each while DunithWellalage took the rest.



Bangladesh will take on India in the last Super-4 match on September 15. The final of the event is slated for September 17.

Another irresponsible batting display brings another defeat for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup as they lost to Sri Lanka by 21 runs at R Premadasa Stadium inSri Lanka on Saturday.Bangladesh own the toss and opted to chase with solitarychange in the playing eleven. They rested Afif Hossain to bring in Nasum Ahmed as an additional spinner. Shakib had taken the right decision as they sent back Lankan opener DimuthKarunaratne early. Karunaratne departed on 18 off 17. A 74-run 2nd wicket partnership between PathumNissanka and KusalMendis repaired the early damage. Nissanka got out on 40 while Mendis departed just after completing his fifty.The man in-form SadeeraSamarawickramastarted dominating over Bangladesh bowlers from then. At the same time, Samarawickrama had been watching batting collapse on the other end as CharithAsalanka (10), Dhananjaya de Silva (9) and skipper DasunShanaka (24) failed to support him, who missed a ton for seven runs. The hard-hitting sent the ball to the fence for eight times and to the crowd for couple of occasions. The hosts however, posted 257 runs on the board losing nine wickets.Three Bangladeshi speedsters Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam had been outstanding in terms of picking up wickets. Taskin and Hasan shared three wickets each while Shoriful got two.Chasing 258-run target, Bangladesh got brilliant 55-run start from the openers till MehidyMiraz's departure on 28 off 29 with four boundaries. Naim, once again got out on 20s, who gathered 21 but from 46 deliveries! Shakib Al Hasan once again failed with the bat and was dismissed on three as the match scenario changed at once. Liton Das continued his sorry figure, who was dismissed on 15 runs.Mushfiqur Rahim and TawhidHridoy started repairing the innings but were very slow in scoring runs as they stood 72-run joint venture off 129 deliveries as the hope of Bangladesh even dimmed. Mushi departed on 29. ShamimPatowari also failed to create impact and returned to the dugout with five runs next to his name.Hridoy was the lone combatant, who kept fighting from one hand, had gone for 82 off 97 as the last hope of Bangladesh went in vain as Bangladesh were bowled out for 236 runs from 48.1 overs.Shanaka, MaheeshTheekshana and MatheeshaPathirana shared three wickets each while DunithWellalage took the rest.Bangladesh will take on India in the last Super-4 match on September 15. The final of the event is slated for September 17.