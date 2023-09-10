Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hasina, Biden exchange greetings on G20 Summit sidelines in Delhi

Biden takes selfie with Hasina, Saima

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Hasina, Biden exchange greetings on G20 Summit sidelines in Delhi

Hasina, Biden exchange greetings on G20 Summit sidelines in Delhi

NEW DELHI, Sept 9: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and US President Joe Biden today exchanged greetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit being held here in India.

They expressed good wishes to each other at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition Centre in Pragati Maidan as the Bangladesh premier is attending the summit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi along with other global leaders.

The Prime Minister and the US President exchanged pleasantries for some time with smiling faces.
During the exchanges of greetings, US President Joe Biden captured selfies with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed on his own mobile phone.    

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's daughter, thematic ambassador of Climate Vulnerable Forum and chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Saima Wazed,in a post on X, formerly twitter, said, "Had a wonderful chat with @POTUS @JoeBiden at the #G20 Summit in #NewDelhi."

"I spoke to him about the importance of #MentalHealth services as a part of comprehensive #PublicHealth, and school psychologists in the education system," read her post on the social networking site.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


CSB's Section 42 to empower police to arrest sans warrant: Law Minister
Earthquake jolts Sylhet again
Matarbari Power Plant successfully completes trial production
Death toll from dengue rises to 716 with 10 more deaths
Country needs $75b over next 15 years for uninterrupted energy supply:  Nasrul
Price spiral hits kitchen market  
Modi opens G20 summit as PM of 'Bharat'
PM stresses strengthened global solidarity, coordinated response to address crisis


Latest News
G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi
Macron to visit Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house while in Dhaka
2 cases lodged, more than 500 sued over CU vandalism
No Messi, no problem as Miami win again
Morocco earthquake toll crosses more than 2,000
Bangladesh suffer 21-run defeat in must-win game
BNP buried caretaker govt system in 2006, now no scope to exhume it: Inu
BNP’s show off is over: Hasan
Pakistan announce playing XI against India
BNP is upset seeing Biden taking selfie with Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
Ronaldo suspended for one match
Sheikh Hasina in Joe Biden's selfie
7 Tiktok gang members held over cutting off youth's wrist in Dhaka
3.50 lakh bags of saline will reach in country within 2-day: Health minister
Aman Ullah Aman to surrender on Sunday in graft case
Morocco earthquake: Death toll climbs to 820
Bangladesh-US ties multifaceted, comprehensive: Resnick
Schoolboy beaten to death in capital: 5 accused nabbed
PM stresses strengthened global solidarity, coordinated response to address crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft