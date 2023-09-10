Hasina, Biden exchange greetings on G20 Summit sidelines in Delhi



NEW DELHI, Sept 9: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and US President Joe Biden today exchanged greetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit being held here in India.They expressed good wishes to each other at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition Centre in Pragati Maidan as the Bangladesh premier is attending the summit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi along with other global leaders.The Prime Minister and the US President exchanged pleasantries for some time with smiling faces.During the exchanges of greetings, US President Joe Biden captured selfies with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed on his own mobile phone.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's daughter, thematic ambassador of Climate Vulnerable Forum and chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Saima Wazed,in a post on X, formerly twitter, said, "Had a wonderful chat with @POTUS @JoeBiden at the #G20 Summit in #NewDelhi.""I spoke to him about the importance of #MentalHealth services as a part of comprehensive #PublicHealth, and school psychologists in the education system," read her post on the social networking site. �BSS