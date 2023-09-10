

French Prez due in Dhaka today



Prime Minister is expected to receive the French President at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.



Both the leaders will hold a summit meeting at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Office and join a banquet to be hosted by the Primer in honour of the French President.

"Women empowerment, enhancing trade and commerce and regulated migration - these are normal issues.



Climate change is a big issue. The President of France has taken a leadership role in this regard, Foreign Minister Dr AKAbdul Momen said, adding that Bangladesh will raise the loss and damage issue and making functional of its relevant fund in a big way.



According to him, the two leaders are expected to witness signing couple of bilateral instruments and hold a joint press briefing.



The governments of Bangladesh and France sincerely hope that the visit of the French President to Bangladesh will further elevate the friendly relations between the two countries to a new height, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



"It will also be an opportunity to deepen our bilateral relations with a country that is experiencing rapid economic growth and seeking to diversify its partnerships," the French embassy said.



The president will recall France's determination to stand by Bangladesh on its humanitarian front, in particular in the face of regular floods, it said.



French President will be accompanied by the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna. This is going to be the first visit by any French President in the last three decades.



Emmanuel Macron will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited France in November 2021 at the invitation of the French President Emmanuel Macron.



"Bangladesh and France also show great convergence in the face of global challenges, particularly within the framework of the Paris Agenda for Peoples and the Planet, which Bangladesh actively supports," the French Embassy said.



"Bangladesh is also an important contributor to international solidarity actions, whether through its contingents in peacekeeping operations or in hosting Rohingya refugees," the embassy said about the visit.



Earlier, both countries reiterated their determination to enhance cooperation in all areas, including politics and diplomacy, defence and security, trade and investment, sustainable development and climate change, education and cultural exchange.



Both countries also recognized the importance of sustained and substantive cooperation in relevant regional and multilateral Development of defence and security cooperation was also stressed.



Both countries also recognized the importance of sustained and substantive cooperation in relevant regional and multilateral fora.



Development of defence and security cooperation was also stressed.



