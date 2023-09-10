Video
PM seeks world leaders' sincere work for prosperous future

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

NEW DELHI, Sept 9: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (Saturday) called upon the world leaders to come up with utmost sincerity to ensure a dignified life and prosperous future for all.

"As equal members of the global family, we must, therefore, resolve to do our utmost for dignified life and prosperous future for all," she said while addressing the "One Family" session in G20 Summit held at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan here. The prime minister also placed five-point recommendations to the G20 leaders eyeing to make a better world in the coming days defying all challenges with united efforts.

In her first recommendation, she said that implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development should remain at the top of the agenda of all multilateral initiatives, including G20.

For countries in transition from LDCs to developing ones, G20 should support and facilitate the continuation of duty-free, quota free market access and extension of unilateral tariff preferences and TRIPS waivers for a significant timeframe after the graduation - to ensure smooth and sustainable transition, she said in her second recommendation. The premier thirdly opined that G20 can stand by vulnerable economies keeping their markets open to ensure smooth, timely and predictable supply of essential goods and commodities, including agricultural products.

As fourth recommendation, she said that women, half of the global population, should get equal attention, for building peaceful, just, and inclusive societies.

Sheikh Hasina in her final recommendation stressed strengthening South-South and triangular cooperation with support from partners, international financial institutions, private sectors, and other stakeholders for ensuring human development globally.    �BSS




