361 students committed suicide in eight months: Aachol Foundation







On average 45 students committed suicide every month during this period. Of them, there were 169 school students, 96 college students, 66 university students and 30 madrasa students.



The number of female students who committed suicide outnumbered the male students as 214 female students killed themselves while the number is 147 in the case of male students.

Aachol Foundation, a youth-led organisation, revealed the statistics on Saturday in a virtual press conference titled "Students' Tendency Towards Suicide Accelerating: What Are the Solutions?"

According to the findings of the Foundation, Dhaka secured the top place where the highest number of suicidal incidents took place.



Experts think that the number of suicidal cases is high in Dhaka as there is no proper environment for students to study and grow up.



Aachol Foundation showed that 18.70 per cent female students committed suicide out of emotion and complexities of love affairs, 8.40 per cent due to mental instability, 9.80 per cent family clashes, 5.10 per cent out of sexual harassment and 12.60 per cent due to academic pressure and failure.



Of the total number, 46.8 per cent of school going students killed themselves. Students who were in between 13 and 19 predominantly committed suicide more.



Aachol Foundation has given 11 recommendations to deteriorate the proclivity of suicide among students.



The recommendations included forming a task force consist of experts to fight suicide, arranging a tool free national hotline for mental health service, teaching lessons in family and educational institutions as how to control emotional feelings and keep patience and introducing suicide warning signs among teachers, students and guardians to take preventive measures.

