

No AL conspiracy to stay in power will succeed in face of public pressure: Fakhrul



He made these remarks at a rally organised by BNP South and North units in front of the party's central office in the capital's Naya Paltan to press home their one point demand.



Fakhrul said, "The government wants to come to power by force. Everyone should be careful. Leaders and activists should take courage to come out on to the streets.

"A people's government should be established through a united movement. Parliament should be abolished and people's voting rights should be returned," BNP Secretary General added.



Fakhrul said, "Government should step down before the upcoming election and should form a neutral and non-party government that will form a new election commission.



"Only under the new government and the commission, people will join the election," he added.



In reference to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's statement that "minority communities may be attacked," Fakhrul said that Awami League activists attack the minority communities and blame the leaders and activists of the opposition party for it.



The rally started around 4:30pm as part of their one-point demand for the resignation of the AL government and holding the next national polls under a non-party caretaker government.



The Dhaka South city unit of BNP brought out a procession from near Kamalapur Railway Station and the North city unit BNP started a procession from Rampura. Both the processions ended at Naya Paltan.



BNP's Dhaka North unit President Aman Ullah Aman presided over the rally while BNP and its affiliated organisation leaders Mirza Abbas, Abdus Salam, Selima Rahman, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Rajib Ahsan and Rashed Iqbal, among others, spoke.

