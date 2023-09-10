Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No AL conspiracy to stay in power will succeed in face of public pressure: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

No AL conspiracy to stay in power will succeed in face of public pressure: Fakhrul

No AL conspiracy to stay in power will succeed in face of public pressure: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League government is doing all immoral things to stay in power illegally but none of their conspiracies will succeed in the face of public pressure."

He made these remarks at a rally organised by BNP South and North units in front of the party's central office in the capital's Naya Paltan to press home their one point demand.  

Fakhrul said, "The government wants to come to power by force. Everyone should be careful. Leaders and activists should take courage to come out on to the streets.

"A people's government should be established through a united movement. Parliament should be abolished and people's voting rights should be returned," BNP Secretary General added.

Fakhrul said, "Government should step down before the upcoming election and should form a neutral and non-party government that will form a new election commission.

"Only under the new government and the commission, people will join the election," he added.

In reference to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's statement that "minority communities may be attacked," Fakhrul said that Awami League activists attack the minority communities and blame the leaders and activists of the opposition party for it.

The rally started around 4:30pm as part of their one-point demand for the resignation of the AL government and holding the next national polls under a non-party caretaker government.

The Dhaka South city unit of BNP brought out a procession from near Kamalapur Railway Station and the North city unit BNP started a procession from Rampura. Both the processions ended at Naya Paltan.

BNP's Dhaka North unit President Aman Ullah Aman presided over the rally while BNP and its affiliated organisation leaders Mirza Abbas, Abdus Salam, Selima Rahman, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Rajib Ahsan and Rashed Iqbal, among others, spoke.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


361 students committed suicide in eight months: Aachol Foundation
China on ‘high alert’ after US, Canadian ships transit Taiwan Strait
No AL conspiracy to stay in power will succeed in face of public pressure: Fakhrul
Troublemakers to be booked: IGP
Two youths die, one injured as truck hit motorbike on Abdullahpur flyover
51 children among 378 killed in road accidents in Aug: RSF
Saima Wazed describes chats with Biden during exclusive photo session
Biden taking selfie with Hasina, Putul ‘terribly shocked’ BNP leaders: Quader


Latest News
G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi
Macron to visit Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house while in Dhaka
2 cases lodged, more than 500 sued over CU vandalism
No Messi, no problem as Miami win again
Morocco earthquake toll crosses more than 2,000
Bangladesh suffer 21-run defeat in must-win game
BNP buried caretaker govt system in 2006, now no scope to exhume it: Inu
BNP’s show off is over: Hasan
Pakistan announce playing XI against India
BNP is upset seeing Biden taking selfie with Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
Ronaldo suspended for one match
Sheikh Hasina in Joe Biden's selfie
7 Tiktok gang members held over cutting off youth's wrist in Dhaka
3.50 lakh bags of saline will reach in country within 2-day: Health minister
Aman Ullah Aman to surrender on Sunday in graft case
Morocco earthquake: Death toll climbs to 820
Bangladesh-US ties multifaceted, comprehensive: Resnick
Schoolboy beaten to death in capital: 5 accused nabbed
PM stresses strengthened global solidarity, coordinated response to address crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft