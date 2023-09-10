Troublemakers to be booked: IGP





Bogura, sept, 09, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said on Saturday that stern action will be taken against those who will try to create anarchy and panic among people and vandalize properties.



"Members of the law enforcement agencies will take stern action against those who will be responsible for deteriorating law and order situation by creating anarchy in the country," he told reporters after inaugurating a modern shopping complex, 'Police Plaza, Bogura'.





Bogura Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty presided over the function, Md Habibur Rahman, MP, Additional IGP Abu Hasan Muhammad Tariq, Rangpur Range DIG Md Abdul Baten, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman, Rajshahi Range DIG Md Anisur Rahman, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Biplob Bijoy Talukder, Deputy Commissioner of Bogura Md Saiful Islam spoke, among others.



Bogura, sept, 09, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said on Saturday that stern action will be taken against those who will try to create anarchy and panic among people and vandalize properties."Members of the law enforcement agencies will take stern action against those who will be responsible for deteriorating law and order situation by creating anarchy in the country," he told reporters after inaugurating a modern shopping complex, 'Police Plaza, Bogura'.The IGP, also Chairman of Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust, said that police was capable of dealing with any challenge related to the law and order.Bogura Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty presided over the function, Md Habibur Rahman, MP, Additional IGP Abu Hasan Muhammad Tariq, Rangpur Range DIG Md Abdul Baten, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman, Rajshahi Range DIG Md Anisur Rahman, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Biplob Bijoy Talukder, Deputy Commissioner of Bogura Md Saiful Islam spoke, among others.