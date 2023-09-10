Two youths die, one injured as truck hit motorbike on Abdullahpur flyover





Two youths died and another sustained injuries as a truck crashed into the motorbike carrying them on Abdullahpur flyover in Keraniganj area of Dhaka early Saturday. The identities of the deceased and injured could not be known yet.Sirajdikhan Highway Police Station's Sub-Inspector Asifuzzaman Asif said the accident occurred around 12:00 am on the flyover on Dhaka-Mawa Road, leaving two bikers dead on the spot and another injured.The injured youth is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).He said they were trying to know the identities of the deceased aged between 25 to 30 and the bodies were sent to DMCH morgue for autopsy. Md Bachhu Mia, In-Charge of the DMCH police outpost, quoting physicians said that the condition of the injured youth is stated to be critical.An unnatural death case was filed with Dakahhin Keraniganj police station in this regard.