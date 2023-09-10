Video
51 children among 378 killed in road accidents in Aug: RSF

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

At least 378 people including 51 children died and 794 were injured in  403 road accidents in the country in August, according to a latest report.

As many as 146 people died in 142 motorcycle accidents, accounting for 38.62 per cent of the total deaths. The motorcycle accident rate was 35.23 per cent.

As many as 93 pedestrians were killed in road accidents, which is 24.60 per cent of the total fatalities, according to a press release of the Road Safety Foundation (RSF).

The RSF has prepared the report based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.

According to statistics on vehicle-based deaths in accidents, 146 motorcyclists and pillion riders were killed (38.62 per cent); bus passengers killed were 18 (4.76 per cent), truck, covered-van, pickup, tractor, trolley, lorry, tanker riders killed were 17 (4.49 per cent), private car, microbus, ambulance riders were 21 (5.55 per cent), 56 three-wheeler passengers (easy bike, auto-rickshaw, mishuk) riders (14.81 per cent), 13 (3.43 per cent) were killed in locally modified vehicle (Nosimon-Karimon-Mahindra-Brickbhanga machine cars) accidents and 14 (3.70 per cent) were killed in bicycle-rickshaw-rickshaw van accidents.



