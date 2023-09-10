Video
ANDSS’s 5th anniv celebrated

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent


The Fifth anniversary of Bangladesh Association of Nutritionist and Dieticians for Social Service (ANDSS), the largest organisation of clinical nutritionist of the country was celebrated at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in the city on Friday.

Professor Dr Shubhagota Chowdhury, former director, laboratory services, BADAS, attended the programme as the chief guest.
He hoped that the Association will continue to play important role in the improvement of clinical dietetics sector, not only for the country but also for the world.

He also expressed his interest to extend all possible cooperation to the association all along.
Addressing the programme as the special guest, Mrs Shobnom Jahan MP, urged the members to work for improvement of nutrition of underprivileged children.

She also called upon the Association to work for implementing the vision of 'Smart Bangladesh' and assured her cooperation for the organisation.

Professor Liaquat Ali in his speech stressed the need for research in clinical dietetics.



