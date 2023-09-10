ANDSS’s 5th anniv celebrated





The Fifth anniversary of Bangladesh Association of Nutritionist and Dieticians for Social Service (ANDSS), the largest organisation of clinical nutritionist of the country was celebrated at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in the city on Friday.



Professor Dr Shubhagota Chowdhury, former director, laboratory services, BADAS, attended the programme as the chief guest.





He also expressed his interest to extend all possible cooperation to the association all along.

Addressing the programme as the special guest, Mrs Shobnom Jahan MP, urged the members to work for improvement of nutrition of underprivileged children.



She also called upon the Association to work for implementing the vision of 'Smart Bangladesh' and assured her cooperation for the organisation.



Professor Liaquat Ali in his speech stressed the need for research in clinical dietetics.



