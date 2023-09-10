Video
Problems in the healthcare system

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Although we observe ample development in the health sector of Bangladesh, failure to maintain it has become a headache for the government in recent times.  There is vast dissimilarity between expense and quality of service in this sector. For operating the equipments continuous flow of electricity is necessary, but in most cases the concerned authority fail to ensure it. Not only that, in many cases it has been observed that doctors are reluctant to provide proper treatment to patients and misbehave with them as well as refer to other private hospitals - mostly owned by themselves- so that they can exploit them. Despite having adequate supply of ingredients, widespread graft creates obstacle to its expected development.

 We hope that the concerned authority will learn lessons from the recently conducted survey and will take stern steps to ensure equal health care for all which is our basic right guaranteed by the constitution of the country.

Md Nabidul Haque
Uttara, Dhaka




