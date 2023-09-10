Ties with India hit new milestone







With the promise from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the outstanding issues through discussions at the official levels, this high-level meeting has been considered a resounding success paving the way to take the bilateral relationships to a new height in the years to come.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now in New Delhi on a three-day visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to attend the G-20 Summit where she is also expected to hold bilateral talks with some other top leaders of the group.

Among the outstanding issues, Teesta water sharing is prominent and now all eyes are glued to Narendra Modi's commitment with the hope that a deal on this jinxed water issue would be struck.



Dhaka was about to thrash out an agreement on the Teesta water sharing exactly 12 years ago in September 2011 during the visit by the then Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh to Bangladesh. But the last-ditch efforts to salvage the deal had failed following opposition from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.



In the absence of any water sharing deal, Teesta river has become a curse for Bangladesh. India withdraws water from the Teesta river unilaterally for irrigation, triggering drought in the dry season and releases water in monsoons that cause frequent flash floods in Bangladesh's northern districts.



Other important issues discussed in the Hasina-Modi meeting included bilateral connectivity, Rohingya crisis and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities from India to Bangladesh. Indian government puts Bangladesh's commodity market at bay every now and then when they imposed export bans on some essential items like onion and garlic.



There was no report whether another important issue-frequent border killings by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) was broached in the meeting between the heads of the two closest governments.



But Narendra Modi extended his gratitude to our prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her role in maintaining peaceful situation in the North-Eastern region of India.



After the bilateral discussions between the two leaders, Bangladesh and India inked at least three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to expand cooperation. These MoUs include Cooperation in Agricultural Research and Education, Extension of Cultural Exchange Programme from 2023 to 2025 and another one between Bangladesh Bank and the NPCI International Payments Limited of India for network connectivity to facilitate transactions in rupee and taka between the two countries.



We are left hoping that all the outstanding issues between Bangladesh and India would be resolved sooner or later as promised by the honorable Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our relationships would be strengthened further in the coming years.



The time-tested friendship between Bangladesh and India has once again struck a new milestone after a tete-a-tete between the prime ministers of the two countries in New Delhi on Friday.With the promise from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the outstanding issues through discussions at the official levels, this high-level meeting has been considered a resounding success paving the way to take the bilateral relationships to a new height in the years to come.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now in New Delhi on a three-day visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to attend the G-20 Summit where she is also expected to hold bilateral talks with some other top leaders of the group.Among the outstanding issues, Teesta water sharing is prominent and now all eyes are glued to Narendra Modi's commitment with the hope that a deal on this jinxed water issue would be struck.Dhaka was about to thrash out an agreement on the Teesta water sharing exactly 12 years ago in September 2011 during the visit by the then Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh to Bangladesh. But the last-ditch efforts to salvage the deal had failed following opposition from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.In the absence of any water sharing deal, Teesta river has become a curse for Bangladesh. India withdraws water from the Teesta river unilaterally for irrigation, triggering drought in the dry season and releases water in monsoons that cause frequent flash floods in Bangladesh's northern districts.Other important issues discussed in the Hasina-Modi meeting included bilateral connectivity, Rohingya crisis and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities from India to Bangladesh. Indian government puts Bangladesh's commodity market at bay every now and then when they imposed export bans on some essential items like onion and garlic.There was no report whether another important issue-frequent border killings by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) was broached in the meeting between the heads of the two closest governments.But Narendra Modi extended his gratitude to our prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her role in maintaining peaceful situation in the North-Eastern region of India.After the bilateral discussions between the two leaders, Bangladesh and India inked at least three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to expand cooperation. These MoUs include Cooperation in Agricultural Research and Education, Extension of Cultural Exchange Programme from 2023 to 2025 and another one between Bangladesh Bank and the NPCI International Payments Limited of India for network connectivity to facilitate transactions in rupee and taka between the two countries.We are left hoping that all the outstanding issues between Bangladesh and India would be resolved sooner or later as promised by the honorable Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our relationships would be strengthened further in the coming years.