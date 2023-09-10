

Create public awareness to prevent suicide



Suicide is one of the 20 leading causes of death in the world today. Every 40 seconds someone commits suicide somewhere in the world. According to the World Health Organization report, about eight million people commit suicide every year. In particular, young people between the ages of 19 and 25 are reported to commit suicide more.



According to various surveys, Bangladesh ranks 13th in terms of the highest number of suicides in the world, 10th in South Asia. Suicide cases are increasing every year and an average of 30 people commit suicide every day. According to experts, some of the reasons behind suicide are emotional depression and depression, marital discord or disunity in any relationship, poverty, unemployment, lack of awareness about mental health and non-cooperation from the environment. by doing The World Health Organization's 'Preventing Suicide: A Source for Media Professionals 2017' survey says, 'Every year in the world, one million people commit suicide. One suicide occurs every 40 seconds. Another survey says that suicides have increased by 60 percent in the last 45 years. Suicide is one of the three leading causes of death for people aged 15 to 44 in the world today.

The report titled 'Cyber crime in Bangladesh - 2023' mentions that 34 thousand 605 complaints were filed in the Police Cyber Support for Women Unit till April 30, 2023. Among them, the number of women is 26 thousand 592.



In the gender-wise comparative statistics, women account for 59.73 percent of cyber crime victims. Many of these large numbers of women are suicidal. This high rate of female victims of cybercrime suggests that misuse of technology, especially among women, is leading to suicide on a large scale.



Meanwhile, according to the information of the Law and Arbitration Center, the number of suicides due to domestic abuse from January to July 2023 is 69 women. 10 women committed suicide due to sexual harassment, 3 women committed suicide due to rape and 5 women committed suicide due to dowry.



According to statistics obtained from newspapers and online portals of the country, Dhaka is at the top of suicides. Suicide in the department is 23.77 percent. It is followed by Chittagong division which is 17.27 percent and Rajshahi division which is 16.81 percent. Apart from this, there are 14.13 percent suicide students in Khulna division, 8.74 percent in Rangpur, 8.53 percent in Barisal, 6.27 percent in Mymensingh and 4.48 percent in Sylhet. Statistics show that the number of female suicides is higher. 60.90 percent of school and college students who commit suicide are females and 36.1 percent are males. 65.3 percent of female students and 34.7 percent of male students committed suicide among school going students only. 59.44 percent of female suicides and 40.56 percent of male suicides are among college students only. Pride has been shown as the reason behind suicide. Among the several factors that came up in the survey, pride makes them the most suicidal. 27.06 percent of school-college students committed suicide out of pride. Most of them were jealous of their family members. Other reasons include romantic reasons, family disputes, etc.



According to the sources of the police headquarters, an average of 10,000 people commit suicide in Bangladesh every year by hanging themselves and consuming poison. Currently, the trend of suicide has increased due to various reasons. This rate is 8.5 people per lakh. We have taken the challenge to bring it down to 3.5 in 2025 and 2.8 in 2030. But it is not possible for anyone alone, everyone in the society has to come forward.



For this, emphasis should be placed on mental health. "Suicide is the greatest act of cowardice in life" - famous Napoleon Bonaparte quote. Fakir Lalan Sai, the great saint of India, saw life as a stage for a wonderful pursuit. Jibanananda Das has poured surrealistic ideas into the lines of poetry due to the pull of that life. The philosophers despised death and glorified life. But why this suicide? Why this aversion to life? Medical science considers suicide attempts to be a serious symptom of depression. Many countries around the world criminalize suicide. However, according to the World Health Organization survey, suicide is the 13th leading cause of death in the world every year.



To prevent suicide, the first step is to identify people who are prone to suicide. Then proper measures should be taken to keep them away from suicide. Especially those who are suffering from various mental disorders, they need to ensure health care and social services. Firearms, pesticides or poisons, poisonous substances etc. should be kept away from the person suffering from mental disorders. Apart from this, anti-suicide campaigns should be carried out in the media. Therefore, we all should strengthen our family and social ties, keeping track of each other and making everyone aware of the society. Then gradually the tendency of suicide will decrease. The word suicide will be deleted. So let's be aware of suicide prevention. Save the life of loved ones.



Author, columnist and researcher, Founder Chairman,Jatiya Rogi Kallyan

