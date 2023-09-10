

We are indebted to elderly people



But why are we forgetting to look for our loved ones today? The famous quote of Binoy Mukhopadhyay comes to mind, "Modern science has given man speed, but has taken away emotion/ It has the joy of speed, not the pleasure of resplendence".



Our senior citizens are almost alone today. In both developed and underdeveloped societies, a large part of the elderly people has to accept helplessness in terms of physical, mental, social, cultural, political, economic etc. They are neglected in many cases by the families who have kept their children with a watchful eye all their lives. Even they are neglected by their children. Recent reports of elderly abuse concern us.

According to the report of the World Health Organization, 01 out of every 06 elderly people in the world are victims of abuse, which is around 15 crores. It may be at workplace, in a service ground or in their own families. Bangladesh is a South Asian country where the elderly people deserve respect and care from both religious and social aspects. But the rate of elderly abuse is also increasing in this country. It may be mentally or physically. But still, they never want to say it in public to protect the dignity of children and family. A handful of news may come in the media. All the rest remain unknown.

There is an old age home in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi district. I went there for a research work in 2020. After spending a long time with the old age home residents and building a rapport, the stories of their lives that I heard were beyond imagination. A woman showed a scar on her hand and spoke with tears in her eyes about the dark chapter in her life. Her husband died leaving a young son. Then she fell into the ocean. But looking at the child's face, she started to work several places like farm, vegetables field, rice mill etc. She sent her child to school and ensured education. After that, she set up a grocery shop for her child with the money she had saved from earning.Everything was going well. But after that, when she completed the marriage of her son, her daughter-in-law began to torture her. After that, one day she left everything and secretly came to this old age home with endless suffering and pain.



Another old man remarried after the death of his wife, and his sons forced him out of the house by taking possession of his property. There were many more such elderly abuse stories here. But in one respect they are all alike. There is no complaint against their children. They want their children to be happy.



In recent times, the rate of elderly abuse in the family has been increasing. One of the many reasons for this is the weakening of family bonding. Once upon a time parents, siblings, uncles, grandparents all lived together in a joint family. The opinion of the eldest member of the family was taken in all decisions. Even if they were physically disabled, their opinion was given priority as the head of the family. But there is no place for the elderly in the current nuclear family trend.



Eminent political scientist, Professor Emeritus of Rutgers University, USA, Michael Curtis mentions 'Urbanization' as one of the many characteristics of modernization. According to World Bank data, in 2022 about 40 percent of the total population lives in cities or towns and the rate of urbanization is about 03 percent. Mainly due to this urbanization, the trend of nuclear family has increased. Besides, the place of family and religious values in the society has become very weak. A large number of children are not active in their responsibilities towards their parents. Self-centeredness has now taken center stage in the society which does not befit the best of mankind.



Famous writer David Brooks in his famous book The Nuclear Family Was a Mistake highlights the negative aspects of nuclear family and the positive aspects of joint family in the 21st century. He thinks that the nuclear family cannot play an effective role in the times of people's depression, divorce or helplessness.



Several steps have already been taken to protect the elderly people nationally and internationally. In 1982, the United Nations General Assembly specifically recognized the human rights of the elderly, and in 1991, 18 rights of the elderly were established on the five principles of independence, participation, service, self-fulfillment and self-dignity. Besides, every year October 01 is being celebrated as International Day for Older Persons. Multifaceted steps have been taken for the social security and better life of the elderly in Bangladesh. The 'Parents Maintenance Act2013', 'Six Old Age Homes in Six Divisions' and 'Old Age Allowance Scheme' are mentionable among them. But even after all this, the expected results will not come unless morality, values and humanity can be awakened among all.



We have to bear in mind that, old age is a necessary part of life. Everyone has to come to this stage one day. It is our responsibility to take care of parents from all religious, social and legal aspects. Besides, if today I stand by my elderly parents without neglecting them in their final phase of life, then traditionally I can expect my children to be by my side in this last chapter of my life. Elderly people made us indebted in several ways. They are the persons who brought us to this beautiful world, made it habitable for us. Finally, this is what we want to say, the elderly people are not our burden; they are our wealth. For God's sake, don't neglect them. It's our prime responsibility to take care of our parents.

The writer is Lecturer, Department of Political Science, Barishal Cadet College, Bangladesh

