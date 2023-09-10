Video
Two men arrested in rape cases

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Two men have been arrested in different rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Jhenidah and Noakhali, in two days.
JHENIDAH: Police arrested a man reportedly for raping his housemaid in Kaliganj Upazila of the district early Friday.
The arrested man is Mashiar Matabbar, 35, a resident of Kanklash Village under the upazila.
According to the case filed by the victim's son, the victim used to work in the Mashiar's house and went to the house as usual on September 3. While she was working, Mashiar forcible violated her as there was nobody in the house. He then, absconded from the area.
Later on, the victim's son lodged a rape case with Kaliganj Police Station (PS) accusing Mashiar in this regard.
Being informed, police admitted the victim to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital and started conducting several drives in the upazila to arrest the accused. Earlier on Friday, a team of police raided Kachari Binni area under Harinakundu Upazila, and arrested the accused, said Md Imran Zakaria, additional superintendent of police (ASP) in Jhenidah.
However, legal actions are underway in this regard, the ASP added.
NOAKHALI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday arrested a man in a case filed over raping a disabled girl in Subarnachar Upazila of the district.
The arrested man is Ibrahim Khalil alias Sohel, 31, son of late Joynal Abedin, a resident of Char Aman Ulla Village in the upazila. He was convicted of life-term in jail in that case.  
RAB-11 CPC-3 Noakhali Camp Company Commander Lt Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter in a press release at night.
The RAB official said Sohel raped the speech-impaired and physically-disabled girl, 15, on June 7, 2015.
The victim's father lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Char Jabbar PS in this regard.
Following the case, a court in the district sentenced Sohel to life-term of imprisonment in his absence.
Later on, a team of the elite force arrested him from Chowrasta area in Begumganj Upazila of the district at around 10 pm on Thursday using technology.
However, the arrested was produced before the Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday morning, the RAB official added.



