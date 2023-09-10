Ethnic people get cattle at Sreemangal





SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 9: Cattle, cattle house construction materials, ducks and poultry houses have been distributed among the backward small ethnic groups living in plain land in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Thursday.Sreemangal Upazila Livestock Department organized a distribution programme on the Upazila Livestock Department and Veterinary Hospital premises in the morning under Integrated Livestock Development Project for Haor region.Dr Md Abdus Shahid, MP, from Moulvibazar-4 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the programme with Sreemangal Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ali Rajib Mahmud Mithun in the chair.District Livestock Officer Dr Abdus Samad and Police Inspector Aminul Islam were present as special guests at the programme conducted by Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Karna Chandra Mallik.At that time, among the beneficiaries, 69 cows, four RCC pillars, five corrugated tins and 160 bricks were provided to 69 persons each. Each of 345 people were provided 20 ducks and 20 chickens, while about 690 poultry houses were also distributed. Besides, a total of 200 goats were distributed among the people.