62 detained on different charges in 11 dists





ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to death in a murder case in Atrai Upazila of the district in 2004, from Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

The arrested convict is Abdul Hamid, a resident of Sahebganj Village under the upazila.

According to the case statement, a clash broke out in between Hamid and his cousin Ratan over a trivial matter in 2004 and at one stage of the fight, Hamid hit Ratan with a stick, leaving him dead on the spot.

The deceased's family members lodged a murder case with Atrai Police Station (PS) in this regard accusing Hamid.

Later on, after hearing the witnesses and examining evidences, a court in the district sentenced Abdul Hamid to death in absence of him.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai PS Tarequr Rahman Sarker said following an arrest warrant issued by the court, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the capital on Friday afternoon and arrested him.

Later on, the arrested was sent to the district jail following the court order, the OC added.

GAZIPUR: The prime accused of a murder case was arrested by the members Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Dhour under Turag PS on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested man is Md Sirajul Islam alias Imon, 32, son of late A Quddus of Habiganj District.

Confirming the matter, RAB-1 Senior Assistant Director (Media Officer) Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Parvez Rana on Friday said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force nabbed Imon from Dhour area at around 4:30 pm on Thursday.

According to RAB sources, Imon admitted to RAB that he killed Riaz Uddin on September 6 in 2023 due to a dispute between them over money transactions.

Later on, the body of the deceased was found in a paddy field on the east side of Madhavchara Canal in West Gangkul under Baralekha PS.

A case was filed with the PS concerned after the body was found.

MOULVIBAZAR: Police detained five leaders and activists of the District Unit of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh including its Ameer and general secretary (GS) from Shahbandar area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The detainees are Moulvibazar District Jamaat Ameer Engineer Md Shahed Ali, District Jamaat GS Yamir Ali, Jamaat Islami Bangladesh Moulvibazar Sadar Upazila Unit Ameer Fakhrul Islam, Moulvibazar Municipality Unit Jamaat GS Morshed Chowdhury and Moulvibazar District Jamaat member Sheikh Shahabuddin.

Moulvibazar Model PS OC Mohammad Harun-ur-Rashid Chowdhury on Friday said that acting on a tip-off , police conducted a drive at the house of one Zakir Hossain in Shahbandar area of Kanakpur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night while they were holding a secret meeting.

The OC further said police detained five leaders and activists including the Ameer and GS of Moulvibazar District Jamaat on charges of planning sabotage in a secret meeting.

A police case is pending against the detained persons, the OC added.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police arrested a total of 14 people on different charges from Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on on Wednesday.

Mohadevpur PS OC Md Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the matter in a press briefing in the afternoon.

The arrested people are: Md Ayen Uddin, son of A Latif of Banshbaria Village, Md Rubel, son of Bablu of Mohadevpur Sadar, Parimal Chandra, son of Sushil Chandra of Ramcharanpur Village, Asit Kumar and Ripon Kumar, sons of Nimai Chandra, Imrul Kayes, son of Meherul Mandal of Fazilpur Village, Raghunath Rishi, son of late Arun Rishi of Khordanarayanpur Village, Sagar Hossain, son of Afzal Hossain of Chanda Alipur Village, Harun Ar Rashid, son of Abul Kashem of Noikhati Village, Abul Kashem, son of late Kafil Uddin of Raigaon Village, Feroz Hossain, son of Sirajul Islam of Krishnapur Village, Atwar Hossain, son of Abul Hossain of Dulal Para, and Jahidul Islam, son of Mohammad Ali of Ramchandrapur Village in the upazila.

The OC said they were arrested on different charges from a special drive from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning in the upazila.

However, the arrested people were sent to jail on Wednesday afternoon following the court orders, the OC added.

SATKHIRA: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Wednesday morning arrested two people along with 31 gold bars, weighing 7.358 kg, while they were trying to smuggle the gold into India.

The arrestees are: Md Tuhun, 20, and Shojib Hosen, 22.

BGB Satkhira 33-Battalion Captain Lt Colonel Md Ashraful Haque said acting on a tip-off, a team of Baikari BOP conducted a drive Sardar Para area of Baikari border of Sadar Upazila in the district in the morning, and arrested the two people.

The market value of the seized gold is worth around Tk 6.31 crore, he said.

The accused were handed over to the Satkhira Sadar PS, he said, adding the gold bars were deposited at the Satkhira Treasury Office.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of BGB and Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in separate drives, arrested five persons including four Myanmar nationals along with a total of 38,000 yaba pills, 1.65 kilograms of Crystal Meth, a firearm, and two rounds of ammunition from Teknaf Upazila in the district early Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Dil Mohammad, a resident of West Leda Village under the upazila, Md Selim, 40, Md Eyasin, 36, Hamid Hossain, 45, Abdur Rahman, 30, all are hailed from Myanmar.

BGB-2 Teknaf Camp Commander Lt Col Md Mohiuddin said acting on a tip off, the battalion came to know that a huge amount of yaba pills would be smuggled in Bangladesh from Myanmar through Hnila border. Being informed, an operational team of the battalion took place in Anowar Project area. While a group of five persons were approaching towards the area, the team members signalled them to stop.

After sensing the presence of the force, they tried to escape the scene but the team members chased them and arrested Dil Mohammad red-handed along with 10,000 yaba tablets, 1.65 kilograms of Crystal Meth, a firearm, and two rounds of ammunition.

In the meantime, based on secret information, a team of BCG signalled a fishing boat to stop in Mundar Dail Ghat area. While they were trying to escape, the team chased them down and arrested the four Myanmar nationals along with 28,000 yaba tablets, said Lt Col Abdur Rahman of Media Wing of the Coast Guard Headquarters.

Later on, the arrested were handed over to Teknaf Model PS after filling of separate cases against them.

JAMALPUR: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a fugitive convict, who had been on run since his conviction in a college student Abdur Razzak's murder case in Nalitabari Upazila of the district in 2015, from Gazipur Municipality recently after eight years.

The arrested convict is Saju Ahmmed alias Khokon, 30, a resident of Burunga Porabari Village under Porabari Union.

RAB-14 Media Wing confirmed the information.

According to the case statement, the deceased Abdur Razzak, 20, along with his friends went to visit Modhutila Eco Park of the upazila on February 20 in 2015. Khokon along with his cohorts attacked on Razzak and his friend to rob them when they were roaming around the park in the afternoon of the same day. At that time, when Razzak protested, they stabbed him with sharp knife, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Later on, the deceased's father lodged a case with Nalitabari PS accusing eight persons in this connection.

After examining the case evidences and hearing of the witnesses, a court in the district on April 1 in 2018 sentenced Khokon to life-term of imprisonment.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer four more months in jail.

Since the court delivered the verdict, Khokon went into hiding for eight years.

Acting on a tipped-off, a team of the elite force led by RAB-14 Jamalpur Camp Company Commander Squadron leader Ashik Uzzaman conducted a drive in Gazipur Municipality and arrested the convict.

CHUADANGA: Members of RAB arrested a fugitive convict in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's motorcade attack case from the district recently.

The arrested is Alauddin, 43, son of late Moksed Ali of Ilishpur Village under Kalaroa Upazila in Satkhira District. He was awarded to 16 years of imprisonment by a Satkhira tribunal.

RAB-6 Company Commander Squadron Leader Ishtiaq Hossain stated it while addressing a press briefing.

He said acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Mohammadpur under Darshana Upazila of the district and arrested Alauddin from there.

On August 30, 2002, miscreants attacked and hurled bombs on the convoy of the then opposition leader and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and even shot at her, when her motorcade reached in front of Kolaroa Upazila BNP office in Satkhira on the way to Jessore from Satkhira.

Three cases were filed in that connection.

Satkhira Special Tribunal-3 sentenced 48 people in different terms, including life-term of imprisonment. Alauddin had been sentenced to 16 years' jail and since then he was on the run.

The RAB official said the legal procedure is under process in this connection.

JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB arrested a convict in a drug case who had been on run for thirteen years.

The arrested is Md Raihan, 38, a resident of Dholahar area under Joypurhat Sadar Upazila.

On August 29 in 2023, Special Tribunal of Joypurhat District sentenced him to life-term of imprisonment in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

RAB enhanced intelligence surveillance to catch him after he was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment, reads a media release signed by Acting Commander of Joypurhat Camp of RAB-5 Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Rafiqul Islam.

According to the press release, he was arrested from Dhamoirhat Upazila in Naogaon District based on secret information.

Raihan was arrested by RAB on March 3, 2010, in Baliatar Village along with 480 bottles of phensidyl.

RAB filed a case against him with Joypurhat Sadar PS. After securing bail, he went into hiding, reads the media release.

He was, later, handed over to the Joypurhat Sadar PS, it added.

FARIDPUR: Members of RAB arrested two fugitive convicts who had been on run since their conviction in Faridpur union parishad (UP) chairman Malay Bose's murder case in 2012.

The arrested are Moniruzzaman Sheikh, 43, Sattar Molla, 37, both are residents of Faridpur. They were sentenced to death and life in jail in the case respectively.

RAB-10 Company Commander Lt KM Shaikh Akter said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted drives in Narayanganj's Rupganj and Siddhirganj upazilas recently and arrested the duo.

According to the case statement, Moniruzzaman and Sattar, along with 20 to 25 others, had a dispute with Atghar UP Chairman Malay Bose over UP elections. On February 7, 2012, Moniruzzaman and Sattar premeditatedly killed Bose while he was going to the Union Parishad on his motorcycle and fled from the scene.

Babita Bose, wife of the deceased, filed a murder case with Faridpur Kotwali PS.

Later on, the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal- 4 sentenced 9 accused to death and 12 others to life-term of imprisonment.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 29 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police arrested 28 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Jamirul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrested, 27 had arrest warrant and one was arrested on another charge.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, members of RAB arrested a fraud along with approximately 131,000 fake revenue stamps from Bagha Upazila in the district recently.

The arrest was made during a raid in the Betipara Village.

The arrested tax evader is Shahidul Islam, 40, son of Nur Mohammad of the same area.

According to RAB-5, on information, a team from the elite force conducted a drive at Shahidul's residence in Bolihar Betipara. During the raid, a large quantity of fake revenue stamps (revenue tickets) was seized from Shahidul's house.

Subsequently, a case has been filed against Shahidul under the Revenue Evasion Law with Bagha PS.

However, the arrested was handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

RAB reports that Shahidul had been involved in manufacturing and selling fake revenue stamps for an extended period.



