People suffer for 3km muddy road at Char Fasson

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

CHAF FASSON, BHOLA, Sept 9: People in Ward No. 8 and 9 of Hazariganj Union under Char Fasson Upazila in the district are facing serious communication problem due to a muddy road of about three kilometres (km).

This road is located a little north side of Chairman Bazar High School and north side of Principal Nazrul Islam Degree College.

According to local sources, there are more than 500 families along both sides of the road, having 5,000 people.    

This rainy time the public suffering due to the clayey condition of the road has mounted up. Rain causes water stagnation on the road, halting both public and transport movement.

But in compelling condition, dwellers of these wards and school-college students are moving on that deplorable road. Taking patients to hospital is hampered. As the road is not fit for ambulance, tragic death incident of pregnant mother was reported on it while they are taken to hospital.  

A commuter, Monir Hossain said, "Few days back my sick maternal cousin sister died as ambulance could not reach because of the bad road. "If I could take her to hospital timely, my sister would not die," he added.

There is also a government primary school in the south side of the road.

On the way to home, a student of Class VI of Chairman Bazar High School Hafsa and another of Class V of Government Primary School in the south side of the road Tamanna said, when it is raining, the road gets into clayey stagnation, and then they face trouble to move on the road.

They demanded metalising the road.

HSC examinee of Principal Nazrul Islam Degree College Motamim said, few days back, he could not reach exam centre on time as he fell down on the road, and his dress-up got dirty.

Locals hope authorities concerned will take necessary measures in addressing the communication suffering.



