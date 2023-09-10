Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Sawrupkhati has huge prospect of eco-friendly tourism

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Ziaul Ahsan

Sawrupkhati has huge prospect of eco-friendly tourism

Sawrupkhati has huge prospect of eco-friendly tourism

PIROJPUR, Sept 9: The district is one of the agro-economy based coastal districts of the country having a population of about 12 lakh.

This delta district has several rivers and canals. The main rivers are Kancha, Boleswar, Sandha, Kaligonga, Pona, Belwa, and Damodar. These rivers are playing historic role in civilization, history,  culture, life and livelihood of citizens in the district.

People of the district are more strugglers than other districts. As they have to fight against frequent natural disaster for survivals.  

Sawrupkhati (Nesarabad) Upazila of the district is most attractive to tourists.

Floating agro-product markets, floating agro-seedling beds, crops, boat market, floating haat, nurseries, medicinal trees and colourful beautification-trees, biggest timber market, wooden furniture, cricket bat, stamp, ball making small and cottage industries, coconut fibre-rope industry, ship building yard and others make local economy vibrant.

Focusing on the potential diversity of the area, the tourism industry has become booming.

 Sea fish, food landing port, fish processing at Parerhat Port in Indurkani Upazila is another attraction for tourists.

Historic places of Mathbaria and Bhandaria, and pottery industry of Kawkhali are also important spots for tour-loving people.  

According to Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB), about two crore domestic tourists and four lakh foreign tourists are coming to the country every year.
 
"Promoting rural-based eco-friendly tourism industry, the BTB is planning and working to earn local and foreign currency, making a contribution of 6.8 per cent to our GDP.  Now Bangladesh is earning $ 76.19 million per year from the tourism sector. But this is less than neighbouring India, Sri Lanka and Maldives," the BTB sources added.

The BTB has taken many more initiatives in the district to achieve prefixed target of earning revenue. Tour Operator Association (TOA) has been formed with direct guidance of the BTB in  Sawrupkhati Upazila since 2022.

 TOA and BTB jointly organize World Tourism Day, boat race and other activities.  The BTB also provides training to local guides for improving their professional skills.

President of TOA Asaduzzman Asad said, "A three-day training was conducted for our association members by Mohibul Islam, BTB's assistant director (marketing-brand)."

A local tour operator Saiful Islam said, night staying and good washing facilities are needed to ensure community based-security system.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman said, "We are aware of prospects and problems of the tourism sector in the district. We are constructing a rest house at Sawupkhati with modern facilities.

 Diplomats from different embassies in Dhaka, distinguished foreign guests, and high officials are visiting the district, especially Sawupkhati in Guava season.  All private tour operators are providing services. A Ghat has been constructed in a guava growing area."

Because of low cost, people are interested to visit tourist spots in the district, he added.

 He further said, based on Sawupkhati, there may be tourism hub in the southern region of the country.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two men arrested in rape cases
Ethnic people get cattle at Sreemangal
62 detained on different charges in 11 dists
People suffer for 3km muddy road at Char Fasson
Sawrupkhati has huge prospect of eco-friendly tourism
Four nabbed with drugs in Cox’s Bazar, Narayanganj
Two murdered in Gazipur, Rangpur
Man electrocuted at Morrelganj


Latest News
Macron to visit Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house while in Dhaka
2 cases lodged, more than 500 sued over CU vandalism
No Messi, no problem as Miami win again
Morocco earthquake toll crosses more than 2,000
Bangladesh suffer 21-run defeat in must-win game
BNP buried caretaker govt system in 2006, now no scope to exhume it: Inu
BNP’s show off is over: Hasan
Pakistan announce playing XI against India
BNP is upset seeing Biden taking selfie with Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Oust fascist Awami League govt at any cost: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
Ronaldo suspended for one match
Sheikh Hasina in Joe Biden's selfie
7 Tiktok gang members held over cutting off youth's wrist in Dhaka
3.50 lakh bags of saline will reach in country within 2-day: Health minister
Aman Ullah Aman to surrender on Sunday in graft case
Morocco earthquake: Death toll climbs to 820
Bangladesh-US ties multifaceted, comprehensive: Resnick
Schoolboy beaten to death in capital: 5 accused nabbed
PM stresses strengthened global solidarity, coordinated response to address crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft