

Sawrupkhati has huge prospect of eco-friendly tourism



This delta district has several rivers and canals. The main rivers are Kancha, Boleswar, Sandha, Kaligonga, Pona, Belwa, and Damodar. These rivers are playing historic role in civilization, history, culture, life and livelihood of citizens in the district.



People of the district are more strugglers than other districts. As they have to fight against frequent natural disaster for survivals.

Sawrupkhati (Nesarabad) Upazila of the district is most attractive to tourists.



Floating agro-product markets, floating agro-seedling beds, crops, boat market, floating haat, nurseries, medicinal trees and colourful beautification-trees, biggest timber market, wooden furniture, cricket bat, stamp, ball making small and cottage industries, coconut fibre-rope industry, ship building yard and others make local economy vibrant.



Focusing on the potential diversity of the area, the tourism industry has become booming.



Sea fish, food landing port, fish processing at Parerhat Port in Indurkani Upazila is another attraction for tourists.



Historic places of Mathbaria and Bhandaria, and pottery industry of Kawkhali are also important spots for tour-loving people.



According to Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB), about two crore domestic tourists and four lakh foreign tourists are coming to the country every year.



"Promoting rural-based eco-friendly tourism industry, the BTB is planning and working to earn local and foreign currency, making a contribution of 6.8 per cent to our GDP. Now Bangladesh is earning $ 76.19 million per year from the tourism sector. But this is less than neighbouring India, Sri Lanka and Maldives," the BTB sources added.



The BTB has taken many more initiatives in the district to achieve prefixed target of earning revenue. Tour Operator Association (TOA) has been formed with direct guidance of the BTB in Sawrupkhati Upazila since 2022.



TOA and BTB jointly organize World Tourism Day, boat race and other activities. The BTB also provides training to local guides for improving their professional skills.



President of TOA Asaduzzman Asad said, "A three-day training was conducted for our association members by Mohibul Islam, BTB's assistant director (marketing-brand)."



A local tour operator Saiful Islam said, night staying and good washing facilities are needed to ensure community based-security system.



Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman said, "We are aware of prospects and problems of the tourism sector in the district. We are constructing a rest house at Sawupkhati with modern facilities.



Diplomats from different embassies in Dhaka, distinguished foreign guests, and high officials are visiting the district, especially Sawupkhati in Guava season. All private tour operators are providing services. A Ghat has been constructed in a guava growing area."



Because of low cost, people are interested to visit tourist spots in the district, he added.



He further said, based on Sawupkhati, there may be tourism hub in the southern region of the country.

PIROJPUR, Sept 9: The district is one of the agro-economy based coastal districts of the country having a population of about 12 lakh.This delta district has several rivers and canals. The main rivers are Kancha, Boleswar, Sandha, Kaligonga, Pona, Belwa, and Damodar. These rivers are playing historic role in civilization, history, culture, life and livelihood of citizens in the district.People of the district are more strugglers than other districts. As they have to fight against frequent natural disaster for survivals.Sawrupkhati (Nesarabad) Upazila of the district is most attractive to tourists.Floating agro-product markets, floating agro-seedling beds, crops, boat market, floating haat, nurseries, medicinal trees and colourful beautification-trees, biggest timber market, wooden furniture, cricket bat, stamp, ball making small and cottage industries, coconut fibre-rope industry, ship building yard and others make local economy vibrant.Focusing on the potential diversity of the area, the tourism industry has become booming.Sea fish, food landing port, fish processing at Parerhat Port in Indurkani Upazila is another attraction for tourists.Historic places of Mathbaria and Bhandaria, and pottery industry of Kawkhali are also important spots for tour-loving people.According to Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB), about two crore domestic tourists and four lakh foreign tourists are coming to the country every year."Promoting rural-based eco-friendly tourism industry, the BTB is planning and working to earn local and foreign currency, making a contribution of 6.8 per cent to our GDP. Now Bangladesh is earning $ 76.19 million per year from the tourism sector. But this is less than neighbouring India, Sri Lanka and Maldives," the BTB sources added.The BTB has taken many more initiatives in the district to achieve prefixed target of earning revenue. Tour Operator Association (TOA) has been formed with direct guidance of the BTB in Sawrupkhati Upazila since 2022.TOA and BTB jointly organize World Tourism Day, boat race and other activities. The BTB also provides training to local guides for improving their professional skills.President of TOA Asaduzzman Asad said, "A three-day training was conducted for our association members by Mohibul Islam, BTB's assistant director (marketing-brand)."A local tour operator Saiful Islam said, night staying and good washing facilities are needed to ensure community based-security system.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman said, "We are aware of prospects and problems of the tourism sector in the district. We are constructing a rest house at Sawupkhati with modern facilities.Diplomats from different embassies in Dhaka, distinguished foreign guests, and high officials are visiting the district, especially Sawupkhati in Guava season. All private tour operators are providing services. A Ghat has been constructed in a guava growing area."Because of low cost, people are interested to visit tourist spots in the district, he added.He further said, based on Sawupkhati, there may be tourism hub in the southern region of the country.