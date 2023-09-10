Video
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in Cox’s Bazar, Narayanganj

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Narayanganj, on Friday.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 1,10,000 yaba tablets from Teknaf Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested are Tajul islam, 53, Syed Hossain, 35, and Abul Kashem, 45, residents of the upazila.

BGB-2 Teknaf Camp Media Wing said on information, the BGB members came to know that a big consignment of yaba pills will be smuggled into the country from Myanmar. After being informed, a team of BGB-2 conducted a drive in the area and challenged five people who were trying to cross the border through the zero point.

They tried to flee the scene but BGB members managed to detain three people red handed along with the drugs.

Later on, they were handed over to Teknaf Police Station (PS) after filling of a case against them under the Narcotics Control Act.

NARAYANGANJ: Police arrested a drug peddler along with 3,000 yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested is Masud, 42, hails from Durgapur area under Jorarganj Upazila of Chattogram District.

Sonargaon PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Pankaj Kanti Sarkar said acting on a tip-off, a team of police set an check-post on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway and arrested the man red-handed along with the drugs.
At that time, police also seized his motorcycle from his possession.

A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the SI added.



