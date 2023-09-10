Video
Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:32 AM
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Gazipur, Rangpur

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Rangpur, on Friday.
 
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A female readymade garment (RMG) factory worker was reportedly killed after being thrown off a moving bus by the staff of the vehicle on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The incident took place at around 8:45 pm in front of Taher CNG Filling Station at Gorgoria Master Bari area under Maona Union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Champa Begum, 32, wife of Abul Kalam, hailed from Nijgaon Village under Iswarganj Upazila of Mymensingh District. She used to live in a rented house of the area and work in a garment factory.

The deceased's nephew Sumon Mia said Chmpa went to her younger sister's house at Nayanpur area of the upazila on Friday afternoon to meet with her father. She then boarded on a bus of 'Taqwa Paribahan' to return home after meeting with her father. On the way, the helper of the bus locked into an altercation with her over a trivial matter and at one stage of the altercation, he pushed her off the bus, which left the woman critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to a hospital, where the on-duty physicians declared Champa Begum dead.

Sub-Inspector of Maona Highway Police Station (PS) Ismail Hossain said the incident of being thrown off the bus is not yet confirmed and police are trying to collect information from the    witnesses.

Kongkon Kumar Bishwas, officer-in-charge (OC) of the PS, said police are trying to identify the bus driver and helper, and investigations are going on to discover the actual reason behind the incident.

However, legal steps would be taken if the family members made a complaint in this regard, the OC added.

RANGPUR: A local Juba League activist was reportedly hacked to death by his cousin over land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place in Lahirirhaat area under Chandanpat Union of the upazila at around            5:30 pm.

Deceased Rejaul Islam, 28, was a former leader of Chandanpat Union Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League and an activist of Bangladesh Juba League in the upazila unit.

According to the deceased's family members, there had been a feud in between Rejaul's family and his cousin's family over a piece of land. On Friday afternoon, they all sat on an arbitration to settle the dispute. During arbitration process, an altercation took place between Rejaul and his cousin Rabbi and at one stage of the altercation, Rabbi attacked him with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Family members rushed Rejaul to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Rangpur Iftekhayer Alam said being informed, police recovered the body and kept it at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, police detained a suspect for questioning and are trying to arrest the main accused of the killing, the ASP added.



