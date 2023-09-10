Video
Man electrocuted at Morrelganj

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Sept 9: An auto-driver was electrocuted in Morrelganj Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Taijul Islam, 28, son of Jahur Khan, a resident of Baraikhali in the upazila.

It was known that Taijul Islam came in contact with live electricity while he was charging his auto-van, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Officer-in-Charge of Morrelganj Police Station Md Saidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



