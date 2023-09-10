Road mishaps claim five lives in four districts







SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: An elderly man, who was injured after being hit by a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Friday, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at dawn on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Foyzar Rahman Munsi, 90, son of late Kalim Uddin, a resident of Patilyakura Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila.





The family members rescued him and rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at dawn on Saturday while undergoing treatment in the hospital.



Jamalpur Union Parishad Member Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the death matter.



CHUNARUGHAT, HABIGANJ: The death toll from the road accident in Chunarughat Upazila of the district has risen to four as another person succumbed to his injuries at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Mainul Islam Rabbi, 28, an employee of Nabiganj Upazila Land Office in the district.



Two more injured are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.



Earlier, a pickup van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Chandbhanga area at around 9 pm on Thursday, leaving Rumel Mia, 55, and Nazma Begum, 30, dead on the spot and four others including the CNG driver injured.



They were rescued and taken to the hospital, where Jasim Mia, 25, succumbed to his injuries.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chunarughat Police Station (PS) Rashedul Haque said the death toll has risen to four from the accident. Two more injured are receiving treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.



However, no case has been filed yet in the incident, mentioning that the OC said legal steps would be taken after receiving complaint.



RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Friday.



The accident took place in Kasaitari Kishamat Punkar Mosque area on the Rajarhat-Teesta highway of the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Akhi, 6, daughter of Aminul Islam of Kishamat Punakar Village under Rajarhat Sadar Union in the upazila. She was a first grader at Rajarhat Model Government Primary School.



Police and local sources said a speedy microbus hit Akhi Begum at around 11 am while she was crossing the road near Kasaitari Kishamat Punkar Mosque, which left her seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Kurigram Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.



Later on, she succumbed to her injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at night while undergoing treatment there.



Rajarhat PS OC Abdullahel Jaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



BAGERHAT: Two people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Mongla and Fakirhat upazilas of the district on Thursday.



A woman was killed in a road accident in Mongla Upazila of the district in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shahnaz Begum, 45, wife of Md Shah Alam, a resident Bhasani Road area under Mongla Municipality.



Police and local sources said an easy-bike hit Shahnaz Begum in front of Mongla Government College in the town in the afternoon while she was crossing the road, which left her seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Mongla Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Mohaimen Ibne Mostafiz declared the woman dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer easy-bike and arrested its driver Md Ismail Hossain.



Mongla PS OC Mohammad Shamsuddin confirmed the incident, adding that the arrested easy-bike driver, son of Sabed Ali of Bashtala Village under Sundarban Union in the upazila, was sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order.



On the other hand, a man was killed in another road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Anupam Paul, 45, a resident of Mansa Bahirdia Village under the upazila. He was the production manager of Mongla VIP Luggage Company.



It was known that the staff bus of Mongla VIP Luggage Company hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Lakhpur area of Fakirhat Upazila in the morning while it was heading towards Mongla from Khulna. Anupam Paul was seriously injured at that time.



He was rescued in critical condition and taken to Khulna City Medical College Hospital.



Later on, Anupam Paul succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment at the hospital.



Being informed, police have recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.



Katakhali Highway PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.

