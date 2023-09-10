Video
Jamuna Fertiliser faces production suspension

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Jamuna Fertiliser faces production suspension

Jamuna Fertiliser faces production suspension

SARIASHABARI, JAMALPUR, Sept 9: The Jamuna Fertiliser Company Limited (JFCL) in Sarishabari Upazila in the district, country's biggest fertiliser company, is facing production suspension due to lack of necessary gas pressure.

The JFCL has been undergoing the production suspension for indefinite time since Tuesday morning.
     
According to JFCL sources, JFCL of the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) had been producing 1,700 metric tons (mt) of urea per day since its beginning. But for the last several years, the fertiliser production was ranging between 1,000 to 1,200 mt due to low gas pressure and machinery defects.

During this time, the authorities suspended gas supply to the JFCL one/two times yearly. In June 29 in the last year, the fertiliser production was suspended on the plea of gas shortage.

After six months of the closer, the factory was reopened on December 18. Later on, the factory suffered production suspension several times for a short time.

At the last, the gas pressure fell suddenly on Monday (Sept 4) at 2:30 pm. The factory was closed down fully on Tuesday morning.

According to reliable sources, recently BSIC took a decision to make resilient fertiliser production in Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Company. That is why, the gas pressure has been cut down to the JFCL for increasing the gas pressure in that company.

President of CBA of JFCL Moazzem Hossain said, "The quality of JFCL is better than any other factories. This factory is meeting fertiliser demands of 20 northern zones in greater Mymensingh.  We are in concern over the production suspension."

He demanded ensuring the gas supply to JFCL and resuming its fertiliser production.

Acting General Manager (Administration) of the JFCL Delwar Hossain over mobile phone said, per day the JFCL requires at least 42-43 PSI pressure gas for resilient production. If that pressure comes down to 9 PSI, then production cannot be possible, he added.

Recently gas supplier Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company informed about their gas shortage.

 As the gas pressure decreased to the lowest level, the fertiliser production has been hampered since Monday noon.

At present, electricity and utility productions are continuing, but the fertiliser production is lying suspended.



