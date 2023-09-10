Video
Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:31 AM
Home Foreign News

Ukraine says G20 statement on Russian war 'nothing to be proud of'

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

KYIV, Sept 9: Kyiv on Saturday criticised the G20 leaders' statement on the Russian invasion, which denounced the use of force for territorial gain but refrained from direct criticism of Russia by name.

"Ukraine is grateful to the partners who tried to include strong wording in the text. At the same time, in terms of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the Group of 20 has nothing to be proud of," said Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman at the Ukrainian foreign affairs ministry.

Nikolenko posted a photo of a part of the statement edited in red, changing "the war in Ukraine" to "the war against Ukraine" and adding references to Russia.

The document had said that "all states" should "refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state".

There was no explicit reference to Russia, unlike in a G20 statement in Bali last year that cited a UN resolution condemning "in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine".

"It's obvious that the Ukraine's participation (in the meeting) would allow the participants to better understand the situation," Nikolenko said.      �AFP



