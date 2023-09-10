Bangladesh face India in final today







The Bangladesh juniors had a devastating start in the tournament with a defeat to the same opponents in their first match.



The boys in red and green outfits stormed into the final of the tournament with a win over Pakistan in the semi-finals on Friday.

Bangladesh was in Group-A with Nepal and India. In the group round, Bangladesh experienced a 1-0 defeat to India in the first match but stayed on course to the semis with a 1-0 win against Nepal in the second match.



As India defeated Nepal by an identical 1-0 margin, both Bangladesh and India from the group easily reached the semis.



In the semis, the Maldives boys could not stand against India in an 8-0 match while Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 2-1. Thus, both Bangladesh and India moved to the final. The rivals are now engaging once again.



Before the match, striker Morshed Ali, one of the two scorers in the Pakistan match, said, "Alhamdulillah. I am grateful to the Almighty for enabling me to score and help my team win the match. I was eagerly waiting to score. Now, I am preparing and praying to do well in the final. Pleases pray for us."



