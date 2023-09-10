Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF U16 Championship

Bangladesh face India in final today

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh under-16 boys' national football team will face its Indian counterpart in the final of the ongoing SAFF Under-16 Championship 2023 today (Sunday) at 6:00 pm (BST) in Bhutan.

The Bangladesh juniors had a devastating start in the tournament with a defeat to the same opponents in their first match.

The boys in red and green outfits stormed into the final of the tournament with a win over Pakistan in the semi-finals on Friday.

Bangladesh was in Group-A with Nepal and India. In the group round, Bangladesh experienced a 1-0 defeat to India in the first match but stayed on course to the semis with a 1-0 win against Nepal in the second match.

As India defeated Nepal by an identical 1-0 margin, both Bangladesh and India from the group easily reached the semis.

In the semis, the Maldives boys could not stand against India in an 8-0 match while Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 2-1. Thus, both Bangladesh and India moved to the final. The rivals are now engaging once again.

Before the match, striker Morshed Ali, one of the two scorers in the Pakistan match, said, "Alhamdulillah. I am grateful to the Almighty for enabling me to score and help my team win the match. I was eagerly waiting to score. Now, I am preparing and praying to do well in the final. Pleases pray for us."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh face India in final today
Azam says Pakistan has advantage ahead of India clash
Pakistan pace star Shaheen says 'best yet to come'
New Zealand win over England in ODI opener
National Youth Archery concludes with BKSP domination
New Zealand's Adam Milne out of England ODI series
Neymar breaks Pele's record as Brazil crush Bolivia 5-1
Medvedev topples Alcaraz to book Djokovic rematch in US Open final


Latest News
Macron to visit Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house while in Dhaka
2 cases lodged, more than 500 sued over CU vandalism
No Messi, no problem as Miami win again
Morocco earthquake toll crosses more than 2,000
Bangladesh suffer 21-run defeat in must-win game
BNP buried caretaker govt system in 2006, now no scope to exhume it: Inu
BNP’s show off is over: Hasan
Pakistan announce playing XI against India
BNP is upset seeing Biden taking selfie with Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Oust fascist Awami League govt at any cost: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
Ronaldo suspended for one match
Sheikh Hasina in Joe Biden's selfie
7 Tiktok gang members held over cutting off youth's wrist in Dhaka
3.50 lakh bags of saline will reach in country within 2-day: Health minister
Aman Ullah Aman to surrender on Sunday in graft case
Morocco earthquake: Death toll climbs to 820
Bangladesh-US ties multifaceted, comprehensive: Resnick
Schoolboy beaten to death in capital: 5 accused nabbed
PM stresses strengthened global solidarity, coordinated response to address crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft