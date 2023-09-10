Video
Azam says Pakistan has advantage ahead of India clash

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Azam says Pakistan has advantage ahead of India clash

Azam says Pakistan has advantage ahead of India clash

COLOMBO, SEPT 9: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Saturday his side will have an edge over India in their Asia Cup Super Four clash, with a bowling line-up ready to win matches and tournaments.

The arch-rivals meet again in Colombo on Sunday after their group match was abandoned due to rain, which has played havoc with the 50-over tournament that is a precursor to the ODI World Cup in India.

An India-Pakistan clash remains one of the most hotly anticipated matches in world cricket because the two South Asian neighbours only play each other in multi-nation tournaments due to political tensions.

Pakistan won their opening match of the Super Four stage and a second win will further enhance their chances of making the final on September 17.

But rain in the Sri Lankan capital is expected to play spoilsport again in the match, for which a reserve day has been kept aside.

"You can say we have the edge, as we have played back-to-back cricket here (in Sri Lanka) and in Pakistan," Azam told reporters.

"It has been two-and-a-half months in Sri Lanka including the Test series, Lanka Premier League, Afghanistan series and now the Asia Cup. So you can say it will be advantage (for us)."

Pakistan's pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have stood out, with 23 wickets between them so far.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick who leads the bowling, rattled India with his opening burst in the group match, taking the key wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Azam said the team believes their bowlers can win them titles.

"Proud to have the fast bowlers that we have. One of the best (in the world)," said Azam.

"Fast bowlers win you tournaments and matches and I have total belief (in) them. The line-up that we have including Naseem and Faheem (Ashraf) is the best lot that we have."

India opener Shubman Gill said not playing Pakistan regularly made it tough to gauge the opposition.

"We all know that their bowling attack is quite good and when you don't play against such attacks often it makes a bit of difference in main tournaments," said Gill.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

