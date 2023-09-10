Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan pace star Shaheen says 'best yet to come'

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

COLOMBO, SEPT 9: Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi has warned his devastating spell against arch-rivals India that set the Asia Cup alight is just the start, with the World Cup only weeks away.  

The left-arm fast bowler rattled the Indian top-order in their Group A clash last week, taking 4-35 -- including the wickets of star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

That match was washed out but they meet again in Colombo on Sunday in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup, a precursor to the 50-over World Cup that kicks off next month.

And Shaheen told AFP there is more to come.

"Every match against India is special and people watch this a lot," the 23-year-old said Friday. "I used to wait for this match as a fan before I played under-16 cricket."

"I can't say this has been my best spell so far. This is just the start and there will be many more, so the best is yet to come."

With his ability to move the ball both ways, Shaheen leads one of the most potent pace attacks in the world.

"If you play all the three formats at such a young age for Pakistan and handle the new ball, people expect you to perform like that," he said.

Shaheen and his fellow fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have picked up 23 wickets between them in the Asia Cup so far.
"We know our roles with the new and old ball," Shaheen said.

"Haris is quicker than us and impacts with his pace. Naseem and I try to get early breakthroughs."

The "communication is good between us," he added. "And that's our success."

Shaheen, who stands at 6 feet and 6 inches (1.98 metres), suffered a serious knee injury last year but returned strongly in Sri Lanka in July.

"It's your match time that helps you improve. These Test matches against Sri Lanka recently made me improve as I bowled long spells and fielded all day," said Shaheen, who has 105 wickets in 27 Tests.

"So that cleared all doubts about the knee injury."

Shaheen has never played cricket in India -- bilateral cricket ties are frozen because of political tensions between the neighbours.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh face India in final today
Azam says Pakistan has advantage ahead of India clash
Pakistan pace star Shaheen says 'best yet to come'
New Zealand win over England in ODI opener
National Youth Archery concludes with BKSP domination
New Zealand's Adam Milne out of England ODI series
Neymar breaks Pele's record as Brazil crush Bolivia 5-1
Medvedev topples Alcaraz to book Djokovic rematch in US Open final


Latest News
Macron to visit Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house while in Dhaka
2 cases lodged, more than 500 sued over CU vandalism
No Messi, no problem as Miami win again
Morocco earthquake toll crosses more than 2,000
Bangladesh suffer 21-run defeat in must-win game
BNP buried caretaker govt system in 2006, now no scope to exhume it: Inu
BNP’s show off is over: Hasan
Pakistan announce playing XI against India
BNP is upset seeing Biden taking selfie with Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Oust fascist Awami League govt at any cost: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
Ronaldo suspended for one match
Sheikh Hasina in Joe Biden's selfie
7 Tiktok gang members held over cutting off youth's wrist in Dhaka
3.50 lakh bags of saline will reach in country within 2-day: Health minister
Aman Ullah Aman to surrender on Sunday in graft case
Morocco earthquake: Death toll climbs to 820
Bangladesh-US ties multifaceted, comprehensive: Resnick
Schoolboy beaten to death in capital: 5 accused nabbed
PM stresses strengthened global solidarity, coordinated response to address crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft